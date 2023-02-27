Plans for Dove Valley Regional Park will increase it to almost twice the size it is now in a project which begins Wednesday. Arapahoe County's largest regional park located across from the Broncos practice facility will be the home to new amenities including a one-acre dog park, shade structures, playgrounds, and a bike skills area.

The $18 million upgrade will add 40 acres to the existing 52 acres.

“Our parks are the heart of our community,” said District 2 Commissioner Jessica Campbell-Swanson. “Upgrading the facilities and amenities in our parks will help more people spend time outdoors, stay active and build stronger relationships with their neighbors."

During construction, portions of the park will be closed but traffic impacts will be minimal. There will be signs to guide visitors to accessible areas. Construction will take place weekdays, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The improvements to the park are funded through the Arapahoe County Open Space Sales and Use Tax.

"By investing in our parks, we are investing in the future of our county and a healthy quality of life for our residents," said Campbell-Swanson.