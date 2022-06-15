A rafter died Tuesday after his raft flipped while paddling on the Poudre River west of Fort Collins.
At approximately 3 p.m., the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a report that a private raft overturned in the Poudre River just east of Mishawaka and one of the rafters was unaccounted for, the agency said.
As personnel were responding, the Communications Center was notified by the International Emergency Response Coordination Center they had received an SOS activation from a supported device in the area.
An adult male was pulled from the river and a citizen witness, a Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer, and three deputies performed CPR while waiting for medical response. The male was transported in the CPW vehicle to Hewlett Gulch, while CPR was still being performed, where they met a medical helicopter which transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
By all accounts, the rafters were experienced and had proper equipment, the agency reported. This was the second emergency call of the day regarding rafters on the Poudre River.
Several rivers on the Front Range, including the Poudre, have water running high and cold as winter snow continues to melt. The sheriff's office encourages river recreators to take a few steps to help emergency responders.
- Proper gear is essential, including properly fitting life jackets.
- Permanently write or engrave your name and phone number on all your gear, this includes kayaks, paddles, inner tubes, and life jackets.
- If you lose your gear and are unable to retrieve it safely, please call the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency phone number (970) 416-1985 with a good description of the lost items and last known location.