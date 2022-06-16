Last week crews working in the White River National Forest planted more than 55,000 tree seedlings in areas burned or logged over the past several years in Summit County, the US Forest Service said in an press release.
Contractors working for the Forest Service planted about 27,000 lodgepole pine and Engelmann spruce seedlings across 70 acres burned by the 2017 Peak 2 Fire. About 5,400 lodgepole and spruce seedlings were planted across 14 acres burned by the 2018 Buffalo Fire, and about 9,600 lodgepole and spruce seedlings across 20 acres burned in the 2021 Ptarmigan Fire.
"Planting these seedlings helps accelerate the natural regeneration of these burned and logged areas," Dillon District Ranger Adam Bianchi said. “We have a short planting window and need to get the seedlings planted as soon as we can after the snow melts.”
The 11-person contract crew planted by hand about 9,000 seedlings a day. Each crew member planted about 800 to 950 seedlings each day, sometimes carrying them almost a mile.
White River National Forest personnel collected cones from Summit County and sent them to the USDA Forest Service Charles E. Bessey Nursey in Nebraska, which extracted and stored the seeds. Forest personnel ordered the seedlings two years in advance, and the nursery grew them to order. They were extracted from containers in November, 2021, placed in cold storage and then shipped in 184 boxes to the Dillon Ranger District this spring.
“I also want to thank the volunteers who planted 300 aspen seedlings in the Buffalo Fire burn last week,” Bianchi said. “The seedlings were donated by The Nature Conservancy.”
Additionally, the contract crews planted 13,000 spruce and lodgepole seedlings in areas previously logged in the Ophir area.
The project was funded through the National Forest Foundation Reforestation Program.