Loveland Ski Area in western Clear Creek County is nearing completion on its replacement build of the new Lift 6 chairlift.

Using a helicopter, crews flew loads of concrete up the mountainside Thursday to solidify foundations for the new chairlift, which services skiers and riders from mid-mountain to the top of trails like Blackjack and Dealer's Choice.

The original chairlift built in 1977 is being replaced with a new Poma fixed-grip triple lift.

Loveland auctioned off chairs from the old lift in late May through a lottery at a cost of $650 for season pass holders.

As summer closes and autumn begins, Loveland is under 40 days out from making snow, the ski area said in a press release. Loveland usually opens mid to late October, and usually participates in a friendly competition of 'which resort will open first' with ski-resort neighbor Arapahoe Basin Ski Area on the south side of Loveland Pass.

For more information regarding Lovenland's ski making status visit their website here.  

