When are Colorado's mountain bike parks, trails opening for 2023?

It's that time of year again — trading two planks for two tires — and heading up to the high country to ride the mountain bike parks and trail systems. And Colorado has plenty to chose from.

Colorado's resorts are about to officially open for summer 2023 operations or have some trail riding open already. The melting and drying out of winter's snow is on and so is getting some vertical drop or trail touring.

Here are the opening dates at resorts around Colorado:

Copper Mountain - June 9 (Daily; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Winter Park/Trestle Bike Park - June 16 (Sunday-Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. starting June 23)

Crested Butte - June 17 (Daily; Red Lady Express 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Silver Queen Express 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Steamboat - June 16 (Daily; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Purgatory - June 17 (Daily; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Vail - June 16 (Daily; 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Beaver Creek - June 17 (Daily; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Snowmass - June 21 (Daily; 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Keystone - June 23 (Thursday-Monday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Tuesday and Wednesday)

Arapahoe Basin - June 24 (Daily; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Breckenridge - June 30 (Daily; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Telluride - July 5 (Daily; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Powderhorn - Early-July, conditions-based (Daily; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Granby Ranch - Currently operating, conditions-based (Thursdays-Sundays; 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Sunlight - Currently operating, conditions-based (Daily; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Prices vary for chairlift access riding at resorts with downhill-specific trails. Check the resort's website for daily or seasonal pricing.