The Boulder County Communications Center received a report at approximately 7:12 p.m., Saturday, of 16-year-old male mountain biker from Boulder who had crashed and was not conscious, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
The agency reported the male, accompanied by other bicyclists, were riding rugged, steep trails on U.S. Forest Service property in lower Lefthand Canyon near Jamestown, Colorado.
Rescue units arrived on scene and assessed the teenager, and asked for a medical helicopter for transport the male. MedEvac arrived shortly after, but was unable to land in the steep terrain near the patient.
The helicopter landed on Lefthand Canyon Drive and the patient was carried to the road in a litter by Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, American Medical Response, and Lefthand Fire Protection District personnel.
The teenager was flown to a Denver area hospital with life threatening injuries.
No other information has been released and this story will be updated when new information is given out.