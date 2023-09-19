One of the most scenic roads in Colorado and Rocky Mountain National Park is scheduled to close for the season in early October.

Old Fall River Road will be closing for the season to vehicles beginning Tuesday, Oct. 3, Kyle Patterson with the national park service said in a release. The road will be closed to all uses through Friday, Oct. 6, for park staff to conduct road maintenance.

Good news, however, Old Fall River Road will reopen temporarily to bicycles, leashed pets and walkers for Saturday, Oct. 7, to Monday, Oct. 9 and Saturday, Oct. 14 to Thursday, Nov. 30.

Old Fall River Road will be closed Oct. 10-13 for road maintenance.

Leashed pets and bicycles are only allowed on the road, not on side trails. On Dec. 1, the road will revert to trail status, and bicycles and leashed pets will not be allowed on the road.

For more information about Rocky Mountain National Park please visit www.nps.gov/romo or call the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206.