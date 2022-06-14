High temperatures along the Front Range over the last week have caused rapid snow melt in Colorado's mountains, especially in Rocky Mountain National Park.
Flooding on the west side of the park on the Tonahutu Creek and Colorado River have forced park officials to close roads, the agency announced Monday.
The closed areas include the North Inlet access road, access road for Bowen Gulch, the Holzwarth Historic Site at the access bridge, and the Colorado River Trail north of the Red Mountain/Colorado River Trail junction.
The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for upper reaches of the Colorado River in Grand County.
The agency said minor flooding in other parts of the mountains has occurred also.
The Colorado River is expected to hold under 8 feet, just below flood stage, with the water slowly receding through Tuesday.