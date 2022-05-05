Reservations are now open for accessing the Mount Evans Recreation Area, with Brainard Lake reservations opening later this month.
Mount Evans Recreation Area is tentatively scheduled to open May 27, weather dependent. Reservations started at approximately10 a.m. on May 3 on recreation.gov.
Reservations can be made up to 30 days in advance. Reservations are also required if planning to park and visit one of the developed visitor locations between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Mount Evans is the 14th tallest fourteener in Colorado, and the Mount Evans Highway, a 14-mile drive from Echo Lake to the summit, is the highest paved road in Colorado, the US and North America.
Brainard Lake Recreation Area is tentatively scheduled to open June 10, weather dependent. This includes reservations for the day use area and the Red Rocks picnic site.
Reservations for Brainard Lake can be made on recreation.gov starting around 10 a.m. May 26 and can be made up to 15 days in advance.
Reservations for the upper elevation parking lots will go on sale in mid-June and the area is tentatively scheduled to open July 1. Overnight parking reservations for wilderness permit holders have been available since Feb. 1.
“The timed-entry program was extremely successful in reducing crowding, wait times, and environmental impacts in 2021,” said Reid Armstrong, public affairs specialist. “As the program continues in 2022, we hope visitors are growing accustomed to advanced planning."
At each location, visitors will be able to select a reservation time slot from multiple windows throughout the day and decide on details about where they want to go (e.g. which parking area at Brainard and which sites on Mount Evans). Customers will be charged a $2 reservation fee by recreation.gov in addition to the standard fee.
Annual and lifetime passholders will still need to make reservations and will only pay the $2 reservation fee. People who arrive without a reservation will need to return to a place where they can get a cellphone signal to secure a timed entry ticket, if available. Reservations are not required for biking and hiking into these areas.