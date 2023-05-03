Beginning Thursday, June 1, Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) will transition to a fully cashless fee system and will only accept mobile or electronic payments for entrance and permit fees, the National Park Service announced Tuesday.

Visitors who are only able to pay with cash may purchase a prepaid pass from the Rocky Mountain Conservancy Nature Store at Beaver Meadows, Fall River, or Kawuneeche Visitor Centers.

Moving to a cashless system allows the Park to be "better stewards of visitor dollars by reducing the amount of time park staff spend managing cash, increasing the amount of fee revenue available to support critical projects and visitor services, and improving accountability and reducing risk," the agency said.

For more information on Rocky Mountain National Park, please call the park’s Information Office at 970-586-1206 or visit www.nps.gov/romo.