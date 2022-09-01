For skiers and riders around the Centennial state, it's that time of year again — ski film season. Here are four offerings to check out.
Level 1 Freeski Film Fest (2 night event)
"The best ski flicks of the year are coming to Denver via the Level 1 Freeski Film Tour for two nights. Hosted exclusively in standing room venues, this is not your Grandpa's Warren Miller premiere. We're bringing the energy with product tosses, killer raffles, athlete poster signings, and banger ski videos.
"Our Denver Freeski Film Fest features unique programming each night. Be sure to pick up tickets for both shows to see the best films of the year and party with pros."
- Denver Film Fest
- Night 1: Friday, Sept. 16, @ 8:30 p.m., at the Marquis Theater in Denver. Films to be shown: Jake Mageau – Something In The Water; The Bunch – Many Fantasies Later; Laura & The Boyz – In Your Dreams; Hunter Hess – Soulstar; Rudy Lepine – Psycho Activ; Benshi Creative – Bar Fight.
- Night 2: Saturday, Sept. 17, @ 8:30 p.m., at Summit Music Hall in Denver. Films to be shown: Forre – Cast; Sammy Carlson – TBA; Child Labor – Why not?; Parker White – SOMETHING; Alex Hall – Training Montage; Brooke Potter – Contrast; Surprise Guest
Teton Gravity Research, 'Magic Hour'
"Magic hour is not so much a particular time a day as a culmination of powerful moments in some of the most beautiful, wild places on the planet. For 27 years, Teton Gravity Research has been searching for the right place with the right crew at the perfect time to experience life at its fullest."
- Front Range and Pikes Peak region's premieres
- Wednesday, Sept. 28, Thursday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Sept. 30, for two shows each day, @ 6:30 p.m., and 9 p.m., at the Oriental Theatre, in Denver.
- Tuesday, Oct. 4, @ 7:30 p.m., at the Stargazers Theatre, in Colorado Springs.
- Wednesday, Oct. 5, for two shows, @ 6 p.m., and 9 p.m., at the Aggie Theatre, in Fort Collins.
- Thursday, Oct. 6, for two shows, @ 6:45 p.m., and 9:15 p.m., at the Boulder Theater, in Boulder.
- Friday, Oct. 7, @ 7:30 p.m., at the Rialto Theater Center, in Loveland, Colorado.
Matchstick Productions, 'Anywhere from Here'
"Matchstick Productions' 2022 ski film explores the world of opportunities through the eyes of a 12 year-old freestyle phenomenon, Matchstick said about the film on its website.
"Through his voice, the audience hears the skiing aspirations of such a 12 year-old, a kid who just wants to play and doesn’t have to ponder “real life” quite yet."
- US Premiere
- Friday, Oct. 7, @ 5:30 p.m., and 8:30 p.m., at The Center in Crested Butte.
Front Range premieres
- Tuesday, Oct. 11, @ 7:30 p.m., at the Oriental Theatre, in Denver.
- Thursday, Oct. 13, @ 7:30 p.m., at the Boulder Theater, in Boulder.
- Friday, Oct. 14, @ 7:30 p.m., at the American Mountaineering Center, in Golden.
Warren Miller, 'Daymaker'
"A killer storm cycle in the Monashees. Adaptive backcountry riding like you’ve never seen before. The ultimate grass skiing run. Alaska (twice). Come along for the biggest days with the 73rd annual Warren Miller film, Daymaker. Then get ready for your own. Because there’s no better day than one out on the hill."
- Daymaker 2022
Front Range and Pikes Peak region's premieres
- Thursday, Nov. 3, @ 7:30 p.m., at the Pace Center in Parker.
- Friday, Nov. 4, @ 7:30 p.m., at the Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs.
- Wednesday, Nov. 9, @ 7:30 p.m., at the Rialto Theater in Loveland.
- Thursday, Nov. 10, Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12, @ 7:30 p.m., at the Boulder Theater in Boulder.
- Wednesday, Nov. 16, @ 7:30 p.m., at the Lakewood Cultural Center in Lakewood.
- Thursday, Nov. 17, Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19, @ 7:30 p.m., at the Paramount Theatre in Denver.
- Monday, Nov. 21, Tuesday, Nov. 22, and Wednesday, Nov. 23, @ 7:30 p.m., at the Lone Tree Arts Center in Lone Tree.