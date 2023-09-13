Do you want to own a piece of Breckenridge ski and riding history? Add a lawn ornament to your back yard collection?

Breckenridge Ski Resort announced Tuesday it is auctioning off its 5-Chair chairlift chairs in order to complete a new, high-speed quad. Proceeds from the auction are going to the Family and Intercultural Resource Center’s new Sol Center and the EpicPromise Employee Foundation.

"The community has a chance to take home a piece of resort history," Senior Communications Manager Sara Lococo said in a release. "As we’re diligently working to upgrade the former 5-Chair to a new, high-speed quad, the Five SuperChair, we have more than 100 of the old double chairs awaiting new homes."

In October 2022, the resort auctioned off chairs from Rip's Ride chairlift on Peak 8 before upgrading that chairlift to a high-speed quad.

"When we hosted the Rip’s Ride chairlift auction last fall, we raised more than $140,000 in total, benefitting local organizations here in Summit County, so we are hopeful to have just as a big, or bigger, of an impact this time around," Lococo said.

The auction will be held virtually and will open at 12 p.m., Sept. 21 and run through 12 p.m., Sept. 22. The auction website can be found at: Breck Chair Sale | Powered by Givergy.

Auction Details:

Sign Up For Free: Denver Gazette Outdoors Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

All proceeds from the 5-Chair Auction will benefit the Family & Intercultural Resource Center’s (FIRC) new Sol Center and the EpicPromise Employee Foundation.

Online Auction Site: 5-Chair Auction

Online Auction Opens: 12 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21.

Online Auction Closes: 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22.

Pre-Register: It is recommended that bidders pre-register on the online auction site prior to the opening of the auction. To do so, find the “Register” link on the left navigation menu.

Chairlift Pickup: Pick-ups will take place at Breckenridge Ski Resort on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 1-5 p.m., and Friday, Sept. 29 and Saturday Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. Specific location and pick-up instructions will be shared after securing a winning bid and fulfilling payment. Chairlifts cannot be shipped. Winners must ensure they, or a designated person, are available to pick up the chairlift on Sept. 28, 29 or 30 during the designated times.

For any questions regarding the auction and its items, please refer to the FAQs listed on the auction website.

Peak 8 evolution and new five superchairs

Resort officials said with the 5-Chair lift upgrade, all four chairlifts that service Peak 8 will now be high-speed to assist with improved flow and circulation out of the heart of the resort, providing faster and easier access to the resort’s Five Peaks.

The new Five SuperChair will serve as a primary portal lift for skiers and riders out of Peak 8, and with its upgrade, Peak 8 will offer a clear path to progression across its lifts, with Rip’s Ride area servicing learning and beginner terrain, Five SuperChair servicing beginner and intermediate terrain, and the Colorado and Rocky Mountain SuperChairs servicing intermediate and advanced terrain.

The resort's upgraded lift will also service the popular alpine slide during summer operations.