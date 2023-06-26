Vail pro-skier Chris Anthony inducted into Warrior Legend Hall of Fame

Former pro-skier and current film maker Chris Anthony is now in the Warrior Legend Hall of Fame for the 10th Mountain Division.

The Warrior Legend Hall of Fame was established to honor individuals who have made significant contributions to the 10th Mountain Division and American society.

Anthony, who learned about receiving the honor just several days ago, flew to New York late last week to attend the ceremony.

"This was an unexpected honor I learned about two weeks ago," Anthony said of the induction. "The significance of it grew greater as I have spent the last two days amongst our active military at Fort Drum, NY."

Anthony, a 2018 Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame inductee, received his plaque from Major General Gregory Anderson and Command Sergeant Major Nema Mobar with approximately 100 invitees in attendance.

"I have had some very special recognitions during my journey, but never in my wildest dreams would I have thought something like this would happen as a civilian with zero military background other than what I have experienced over the years being part of as a skier filming," Anthony said.

The plaque reads:

"For exhibiting the best qualities and characteristics of the 10th Mountain Division through a lifetime of service. Mr. Anthony significantly contributed to the legacy of the 10th Mountain Division on his public and private life. He provided extraordinary support of the soldiers, families, veterans and the community of the 10th Mountain Division."

The plaque Anthony received will be permanently placed in the 10th Mountain Division Headquarters, Riva Ridge Room. His name will also be etched at a few other locations in Fort Drum.

Anthony brought along his film, "Mission Mt. Mangart," to show the soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division — the most deployed unit in the Army — while at Fort Drum.

The film tells tales of the 10th Mountain Divisions' events from 1939 leading up to June 3, 1945, when a ski race was held near the border of former Yugoslavia, which was hosted and organized by the soldiers of the 10th on Mount Mangart.

"In the past few years, while I've been building this movie, I have had the chance to sit with WW2 vets, commanding generals from multiple countries, as well as enlisted men and women, supreme (court) judges, ambassadors and distinguished medal honorees, but never have I been more infatuated with the importance of history and truly been amazed by the design of how this country and others have taken place," Anthony said, speaking about the recent showing and ceremony.

Anthony said approximately 350 soldiers attended the screening of his film.

"This has been a bit of a Twilight Zone. I could not be more proud and motivated to learn more," he said.