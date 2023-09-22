Skiers and riders need to act fast if they want to attend CU Boulder's 53rd annual Ski Ball.

The University of Colorado Ski Ball — the major fundraiser for CU’s national championship-caliber ski team — is less than a month away and tickets are still available for the event, the university said in a release Thursday.

Billed as CU’s premier party of the year, the black-tie optional gala features dinner, dancing and an exclusive silent auction. The event is a “who’s who” at both CU and the state of Colorado skiing circles.

The night, Oct. 14, will include the presentation of CU’s Mountain of Honor recognition to longtime CU head coach Richard Rokos, who coached the team to eight national championships during his 31-year career before retiring after the 2021 season.

In addition, the evening’s “Letter C” recipients will be honored in the late Sandy Shellworth Hildner (who skied at CU and in the Olympics) and Clare Wise. The recently-created the program recognizes those who skied for the Buffaloes, but didn’t qualify under previous criteria to officially letter.

This year’s event takes place Oct. 14 at the Omni Interlocken Hotel in Broomfield. The cost to attend begins at $175 per person, rising incrementally to other donation and sponsorship levels. A limited number of individual tickets remain, along with corporate tables and benefactor opportunities.

All proceeds will be invested in skiing student-athletes, providing them with the resources to win NCAA Championships as well as their individual desires to become professionals, on and off the slopes. There are several ski-specific endowments people can donate to, such as the Jimmie Heuga Scholarship Fund, the Spencer James Nelson Memorial Fund, the Richard Rokos Endowed Ski Program Support Fund and the Bill Marolt Endowment.

The Rick Lewis Project provides the evening’s entertainment. Lewis is the morning DJ on 103.5 FM the FOX and the color analyst on Denver Bronco radio broadcasts. In recent years, they have opened for some world-renowned musical groups including Lynyrd Skynyrd, Michael Franti & Spearhead and the Wall Flowers, among many others.

For more information visit this link: CUBuffs

This year’s event also falls on CU’s Family Weekend, when the Buffs' football team hosts Stanford University the night before at Folsom Field at 8 p.m.