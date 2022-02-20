Skiing on a holiday weekend can be daunting for Front Rangers who have to deal with heavy traffic and large crowds. But for some, none of that matters if it means a few good runs on the mountain.
With Presidents Day weekend being one of the busiest ski weekends of the year, locals have a few strategies to make sure they can still hit the slopes, though a lot of it simply depends on timing.
Lakewood resident Jim Kraemer drove to Arapahoe Basin Ski Area on Sunday morning and said traffic was “astonishingly” light.
“Even though I was stuck behind a tanker over Loveland Pass, I was parked in the third row of the early riser lot at A-Basin in an hour and twelve minutes,” Kraemer said.
Kraemer said he noticed a lack of commercial vehicles on the road and said he thinks this could be part of why traffic was light.
“Slow moving trucks present the largest obstacle in the weekend commute,” Kraemer said.
Presidents Day weekend at the ski area was less crowded this year than it usually is, but spokesperson Katherine Fuller said this was by design.
“Our goal this season was to limit crowds to not overstress our infrastructure and to provide a much more enjoyable experience for guests and staff. So far, we have been successful,” Fuller said in an email. “This season, parking has been much easier to get, lift lines rarely exceed five minutes, runs don’t feel crowded, seats are not hard to come by in our restaurants and new snow doesn’t get skied off so quickly.”
Fuller said all of A-Basin's novice, intermediate and advanced terrain is open and about 87% of its expert terrain is as well. She said recent snow has been helpful, and that while A-Basin didn't get as much as some of its neighbors, it doesn't need as much.
"Our super-high elevation, cold temperatures, dry air and even the way the wind blows means that a little goes a long way," Fuller said. "The Basin Faithful know that if we report 2 inches, for example, it’s going to ski more like 4 if you know where to look."
Arvada resident David Madrid said because he left at 5:15 a.m. Saturday, he didn’t run into any traffic issues getting to the Breckenridge Ski Resort. He said he didn’t see lift lines longer than 15 minutes, and he left at noon after getting some runs in to head back to the Front Range.
Madrid said the snow at Breckenridge was decent — slick in some spots — but because he only goes on advanced runs he didn’t feel a big impact from the holiday crowds. Aside from one wreck on his snowboard that broke his helmet, Madrid said his experience this weekend was great.