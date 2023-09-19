Each fall in Colorado, ski resorts conduct tests on their snowguns, and the Loveland Trail Maintenance team has successfully conducted its test in preparation for the upcoming 2023-24 ski season.

"The snowmaking team hopes to start making snow in 12 days and anticipates a late-October to early-November opening," Marketing Manager Dustin Schaefer at Loveland said in a release Tuesday. "Last year Loveland opened on November 3, 2022."

The resort has a team of expert snowmakers and said it is in pursuit of providing exceptional early-season conditions.

"The team works around the clock to ensure Loveland is among the first North American resorts to open for the season. Our snowmaking team will open the mountain with a full top-to-bottom run covered from tree-to-tree and an 18-inch base. Thanks to our elevation and the expert snowmaking team, Loveland has a reputation for having the best early season conditions in Colorado," the release said.

To follow the snowmaking progress, go to skiloveland.com/snowmaking.