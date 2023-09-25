In the middle of the night Saturday, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area began making snow for the 2023-24 ski and snowboard season.

Conditions were just right around 3 a.m. with the wet bulb temperature reaching 25 degrees; 26 degrees or below is ideal.

"Our opening day is TBD still, but as always ASAP," Communications Manager Shayna Silverman said in a news release. "Last year, our opening date was Oct. 23, the first in Summit County. The front side receives the most snow making with a focus on High Noon, which is typically the first run to open, followed by Ramrod."

The resort is aiming for a mid-October opening.

On Tuesday, on the north side of Loveland Pass, nearby Loveland Ski Area tested its snow guns for the first time in autumn 2023, saying it plans to start making snow around the beginning of October.