And the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame inductees for 2023 are...

A pioneering ski-mountaineer and a trailblazing ski boot innovator are among the 2023 Hall of Fame inductees of The Colorado Snowsports Museum in Vail.

Beginning with its first class of inductees in 1977, the Snowsports Hall of Fame has inducted more than 200 athletes, coaches, patrons and supporters of snow sports in Colorado.

"We are thrilled to induct these five worthy individuals," Executive Director of the Colorado Snowsports Museum Hall of Fame Jennifer Mason said. "Their impact is far reaching in many facets of the snow sports industry."

Here are the museum's citations for this year's inductees:

Hall of Fame inductees for 2023:

• Hilaree Nelson - Athlete/Inspiration

"Hilaree Nelson was among the most accomplished ski mountaineers and alpinists on the planet. She is well-known for her “firsts,” such as summiting and skiing 8,000 meter (26,242 feet) peaks around the world, notably becoming the first woman to summit two 8000 meter peaks (Everest and Lhotse) in a 24-hour period. Additionally, Hilaree leveraged her fame to bring attention to pertinent issues such as climate change and to empower young girls and women. She subconsciously and consciously opened doors and changed the rules of equity and access for this next generation."

• Cheryl Jensen - Inspiration

"Cheryl Jensen’s contribution to the snow sports community has been lifesaving. She founded The Vail Veterans Program, which introduces veterans to alpine sports both independently and with loved ones. By keeping veterans active from the beginning of their recovery, their mental and physical health is greatly improved, giving them hope and confidence in their future. Many veterans who have experienced Jensen’s generosity and kindness have made Colorado their home, becoming leaders in their communities and champions in paralympic sports and life."

• John Norton - Sport Builder

"During Norton’s career in Crested Butte and Aspen, he simply made the Colorado ski resorts and communities better. His contributions to marketing programs, special events, community alliance-building, and the guest experience encouraged other resorts leaders to seek out other opportunities and programs to keep pace. Among his many accomplishments are pioneering non-stop airline programs, founding the adaptive program for the athletes with disabilities at Crested Butte, introducing “ski-free” programs to attract new customers, and convincing the Aspen Ski Corporation to lift the snowboard ban to develop a four-mountain experience to accommodate all demographics, abilities and lifestyles."

• Sandy Hildner - Sport Builder

"Diverse trailblazer extraordinaire, Hildner trained with the University of Colorado men’s ski team before there was a women’s ski team. Inspiring women athletes, she won National Championships, the Roch Cup in 1967, and raced Olympic downhill in 1968. Hildner innovated Lange boots and was one of only two women in the ski hardgoods industry in the 60’s. She was first female coach of the Winter Park Ski Team, embedding world-class skiing techniques and the mental preparation necessary to excel at the highest levels. Hildner led Copper Mountain’s 'Over the Hill Gang' for 20 seasons and was instrumental in offering women’s clinics."

• Seth Masia - Inspiration

"Few Colorado-based ski writers are as widely respected as Seth Masia. He was a key editor and writer for SKI Magazine at the peak of its influence and pioneered online ski journalism. His tenure with SKI Magazine, his Presidency of the International Skiing History Association along with numerous books, articles, and skiing-related internet accomplishments are notable. His leadership has built on the work of his predecessors to create an unparalleled record of snow sports history."

The museum is also recognizing the following people for its annual recognition award:

Mikaela Shiffrin - Competitor of the Year

David and Renie Gorsuch - Lifetime Achievement

SOS Outreach - Top of the Hill

Kendal Gretsch - Adaptive Athlete of the Year

Nora Brand - Collegiate Athlete of the Year

Filip Forejtek - Collegiate Athlete of the Year

The celebration will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail and tickets start at $50.

Ticket prices for the event:

VIP Sponsorship $5,000, up to 10 guests Grouped seating under pavilion, placement near inductee of choice, sponsor recognition, & access to VIP including food and bar VIP Reserved Pavilion $325 per person Individual seating under pavilion, placement near inductee of choice & access to VIP including food and bar General Pavilion seating $150 per person GA under pavilion (sections 1 and 4), food and drink available for purchase Lawn seating $50 per person GA lawn seating, food and drink available for purchase 18 & Under Free admission

"Make a ski day in August, bring your ski friends," Mason said.