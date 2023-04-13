Whiteout: Spring corn snow tips, several Colorado resorts closing Sunday

Spring 'corn' season is in harvest right now. This year's crop has been delayed a little by colder than average winter temperatures and regular snow fall, however, this last week's highs at several base areas were in the 40s and 50s (Town of Vail hit 60 Tuesday), prime temperatures for soft snow.

'Corn snow' is formed in a few different ways, but there’s two main driving factors that soften the snow best — ambient air temperature and the sun’s radiation.

It is made up of a thick layer of large melt-freeze grains that support the weight of skiers and riders while frozen. Melt-freeze snow grains get larger as they mature and start to take on a shape similar to corn.

Since the snowpack in Colorado has not reached isothermal levels yet, snow on top will soften while the base layers will remain colder. For skiing and riding purposes, the freeze/thaw cycle has begun and the old adage, 'on top by 10, down by 2' holds true.

Follow the corn up the mountain

At most Colorado resorts, temperatures are higher at the base and colder up high. As it warms throughout the day, starting low and working up higher is a good strategy. When the corn gets slushy and grabby down low, head to the upper mountain for cooler temps but less slushy snow.

Other factors that slow down or put a halt on unlocking the snowpack are cloudiness, wind, air temperature, and sun angle.

Groomers are your best friend

Groomer runs or 'on-piste' runs offer reliable corn snow since the snowcats have chewed up the snow, especially if the run(s) were churned closer to first chair. Skiing or riding the freshest groomer in the morning is recommended first, then as the temperatures warm hitting the others groomed the night before because they should be soft.

Is that the best aspect?

Knowing which direction to point your skis or board is key to enjoying corn snow from first chair to last bell. Starting in the morning, finding southeast and south facing slopes (China Bowl at Vail, Copper Bowl at Copper) will offer the best corn snow until late morning. East (Breckenridge) and southwest (Bergman and Erickson bowls at Keystone) facing slopes will be soft around noon. And by the time you are thinking about an aprés drink, north-, northwest- (East Wall at A-Basin) and even west-facing (North Peak and the Outback at Keystone) slopes will have corn snow under foot.

Speaking of aprés...

If you don't enjoy 'mashed potatoes' snow, call it a day before last chair. Timing and conditions can dictate this scenario, but if the sun is out all day, calling it quits around 2 p.m. and finding the bar, beach or patio is where everybody else will most likely be. Can you say live music? Slushy snow is heavy and wet. If riding all day was had, injuries can happen when you are tired and the snow is damp.

SNOW REPORT

Forecast:

A mild storm is set to begin laying down snow on the Colorado mountains Friday. One model run from the European Centre for Medium-range Weather Forecasts from Easter Sunday showed multiple feet of snow for resorts east of and on the divide by Sunday, April 16. However, subsequent model runs later in the week trended those totals significantly lower to between 4-8 inches.

Regardless of feet or just a few inches, the weekend should bring some fresh snow after the seven- or eight-day warm period.

Friday afternoon and first chair Saturday offer the best chance for fresh snow.

April temperatures can bring extra pop to storms with convection inside any given cell, increasing snow potential, something else to keep in mind.

Recap:

From Saturday to Thursday, temperatures were warm, the sun was out (mostly) and the snow began to melt. Friday, April 7 and Sunday, April 9, saw SWE levels reach 21.8 inches each day respectively, however the mid-week warm up dropped the SWE near 21 inches.

Melting over accumulation of the snowpack appears to be the trend even as new storms will lay down new snow.

Weekend recommendations:

Northern Mountains: Echo, Vail, Winter Park, A-Basin/Loveland

Central Mountains: Monarch, Aspen Highlands

Southern Mountains: Silverton, Purgatory

SKI AREAS

• Of the 17 Colorado ski areas still open, 11 are closing for skiing and riding after last chair Sunday. Going forward, only two Vail Resorts resorts will still be open, none in the San Juan, Elks or Sawatch mountains (Purgatory open for two more weekends), and only one open east of the divide.

❄❄❄ Closing dates for Colorado resorts ❄❄❄ Arapahoe Basin: Sunday, June 4

Aspen Mountain: Sunday, April 16

Aspen Highlands: Sunday, April 16

Beaver Creek: Sunday, April 16

Breckenridge: Sunday, May 28

Bluebird Backcountry: Closed

Buttermilk: Closed

Cooper: Sunday, April 16

Copper Mountain: Sunday, May 7

Crested Butte: Closed

Echo Mountain: Sunday, April 16

Eldora: Sunday, April 16

Hesperus: Closed

Howelsen Hill: Closed

Kendall Mountain: Closed

Keystone: Sunday, April 16

Loveland: Monday, May 8

Monarch: Sunday, April 16

Powderhorn: Closed

Purgatory: Weekends, April 15-16, 22-23

Silverton: Sunday, April 16

Snowmass: Sunday, April 16

Steamboat: Sunday, April 16

Sunlight: Closed

Telluride: Closed

Vail: Sunday, April 30

Winter Park: Sunday, May 21

Wolf Creek: Closed

However, in a display only fitting for the large-scale closing weekend, Mother Nature's latest hurrah is rewarding skiers and riders with at least a great closing weekend; fresh snow for all.

Get the freshies while they're cold, the spring melt is soon to arrive.

Upcoming festivals:

SNOW LINKS:

RESORT REPORT:

Below are conditions for all Colorado resorts as of Wednesday afternoon.