Whiteout: Sun and fun at Colorado resorts this weekend, plus cat-skiing on the Continental Divide

SNOW REPORT:

The never-ending cycle of storminess in January Colorado's mountains experienced is taking a break from the action going into the first weekend of February.

The last day of January left a few more inches of snow, setting up incredible bases at every resort state-wide. And while the sun will be the prominent feature the rest of the week and weekend, a new storm looks to flow into Colorado Sunday night and Monday.

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) model shows light snow accumulations in the northwest corner of the state mid-morning Monday, however, the model might change as the storm nears Colorado, but shows between 3 and 6 inches falling onto the slopes. The northern and central mountains look to receive the most amounts of snow with next week's storm.

Colorado's state-wide snowpack is above average in all but one river basin — the Arkansas River — as February starts. Skiers and riders at Steamboat enjoyed 12 days of six to 10 inches of fresh snow, four days in double digits, and only seven total days of no measured snow for the entire month of January.

Winter 2022-23 has been full of surprises, and lots of snow, for the northern resorts.

SNOW LINKS:

Resort web cams, traffic conditions and Snowstang information Click or tap HERE for a list of snow reports and web cams for ski areas and resorts in Colorado.

Click or tap HERE for the latest traffic conditions from COTrip.

Click or tap HERE for ticket and schedule information for the CDOT's mountain bus service, Snowstang.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Gazette Outdoors Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

SNOEWS:

Arapahoe Basin opened some runs in the Steep Gullies on Jan. 29, and Loveland is launching its Snowcat Tours this weekend.

"We have been working closely with the US Forest Service to expand our skier services, and we can't wait to introduce our fellow snow sports enthusiasts to this area," COO of Loveland Ski Area Rod Goodell said via email. "This is really fun terrain, and our guides will make sure that everyone has a great time with us in Dry Gulch."

Upcoming festivals: February begins with two great festivals to check out in Colorado's high country. Ice climbers take to the frozen falls at The Lake City Ice Festival and the second race of the Leadville Winter MTB series will have riders pedaling in the snow on real climbs with real descents for real fun.

Howelsen Hill FREE Sunday: Sunday Funday is taken to an entirely new level as Howelsen Hill hosts Free Skiing every Sunday throughout the winter season. Take your Ski Free ticket to Mountain Tap Brewer and enjoy a free pint or popcorn, plus Tube Howelsen is a new and exciting option for those that want another way to slide.

Reservations are not required for ski Free Sundays, just visit the ticket office and pick up your free ticket before hitting the slopes.

RESORT REPORT:

Below are conditions for all Colorado resorts as of Wednesday afternoon.