Whiteout: The heart of ski season, Marry Me & Ski, plus more sun on the slopes

SNOW REPORT:

What is it with Steamboat in winter 2022-23? Monday's storm totals ranged from three to six inches at most northern and central Colorado resorts, but Steamboat received a touch more for first chair with eight inches reported at the summit. And then the resort received another seven inches up top during the day for a grand total of 17 inches.

Tuesday and Wednesday were dry, sunny and warm, but Wednesday night dished up some decent totals, similar in line to the ECMWF predictions of between one and five inches for the northern and central mountains, with Steamboat getting more with seven inches!

Thursday's temperatures on mountain are going to be cold, however, as the fast-moving storm exists Colorado — single digits for most northern and central mountains resorts.

Starting Friday the sun will come back out and dry weather will be the theme more or less until next Tuesday. Sunday and Monday appear to have some clouds funneling into Colorado, but forecast models show that storm's energy staying south in New Mexico.

The best chance for left over powder during the weekend would be in the northern and central mountains, including backcountry spots in the Front Range, Park Range and Gore Range mountains.

Wednesday and Thursday, February 15-16 has a potential storm moving through Colorado for the next chance of snow.

SNOEWS:

Valentine's Day is Tuesday, and although that day might not offer up loveable powder to ski and ride, it does offer loving couples a chance to get married or renew vows on the ski slopes. Loveland Ski Area's Marry Me & Ski for Free Valentine’s Day Mountaintop Matrimony, now celebrating its 32nd year, is a tradition the resort has hosted every year dating back to when Greg Stump's Groove: Requiem in the Key of Ski and Warren Miller's Born to Ski were filmed.

Couples getting married are required to obtain a valid Colorado Marriage License and bring it with them to the ceremony to be signed if participating.

The ceremony is done for all couples at the same time and lasts approximately 30 minutes. Couples are required to sign-in the morning of the event at registration in the Lower Ridge Room and are asked to be at Forest Meadow by 11:30 a.m.

For full information regarding the even click or tap here.

Snowboarder and DJ Mix Master Mike from the hip hop group the Beastie Boys will be the headliner at the 2023 Winter Dew Tour at Copper Mountain on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Mike has performed at many winter sporting events, including the Vancouver Olympics.

The concert is free and open to the public.

Upcoming festivals: February continues its winter festivals across the state. From fat bike races to Skijoring, here are a few to check into:

SNOW LINKS:

Resort web cams, traffic conditions and Snowstang information Click or tap HERE for a list of snow reports and web cams for ski areas and resorts in Colorado.

Click or tap HERE for the latest traffic conditions from COTrip.

Click or tap HERE for ticket and schedule information for the CDOT's mountain bus service, Snowstang.

RESORT REPORT:

Below are conditions for all Colorado resorts as of Wednesday afternoon.