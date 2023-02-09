Whiteout: The heart of ski season, Marry Me & Ski, plus more sun on the slopes

A Weather.us forecast model shows the potential accumulation levels of water-equivalent precipitation as of 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, for Colorado. Depending on the density of the snow, one inch of water is equivalent to 10 inches of snow based on a common rule of thumb ratio of 10:1.
Patrick and Monica Wild ride the chair lift to the top to re-new their vows during the Loveland's 29th Annual Mountaintop Matrimony at Loveland Ski Area in Colo., on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Each year on Valentine's Day couples from near and far get married and re-new their vows during the "mass wedding" outside the Ptarmigan Roost Cabin at an elevation 12,050 feet. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
What is it with Steamboat in winter 2022-23? Monday's storm totals ranged from three to six inches at most northern and central Colorado resorts, but Steamboat received a touch more for first chair with eight inches reported at the summit. And then the resort received another seven inches up top during the day for a grand total of 17 inches.
Tuesday and Wednesday were dry, sunny and warm, but Wednesday night dished up some decent totals, similar in line to the ECMWF predictions of between one and five inches for the northern and central mountains, with Steamboat getting more with seven inches!
Thursday's temperatures on mountain are going to be cold, however, as the fast-moving storm exists Colorado — single digits for most northern and central mountains resorts.
Starting Friday the sun will come back out and dry weather will be the theme more or less until next Tuesday. Sunday and Monday appear to have some clouds funneling into Colorado, but forecast models show that storm's energy staying south in New Mexico.
The best chance for left over powder during the weekend would be in the northern and central mountains, including backcountry spots in the Front Range, Park Range and Gore Range mountains.
Wednesday and Thursday, February 15-16 has a potential storm moving through Colorado for the next chance of snow.
SNOEWS:
Valentine's Day is Tuesday, and although that day might not offer up loveable powderto ski and ride, it does offer loving couples a chance to get married or renew vows on the ski slopes. Loveland Ski Area's Marry Me & Ski for Free Valentine’s Day Mountaintop Matrimony, now celebrating its 32nd year, is a tradition the resort has hosted every year dating back to when Greg Stump's Groove: Requiem in the Key of Ski and Warren Miller's Born to Ski were filmed.
Couples getting married are required to obtain a valid Colorado Marriage License and bring it with them to the ceremony to be signed if participating.
The ceremony is done for all couples at the same time and lasts approximately 30 minutes. Couples are required to sign-in the morning of the event at registration in the Lower Ridge Room and are asked to be at Forest Meadow by 11:30 a.m.
