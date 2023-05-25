Trail Trax: Try this hike 20 minutes from Denver, Mad Gravel Fest invades Elbert County

The unofficial kick off to summer Memorial Day weekend is here and surely all the camp spots around the state are full. But will the trails and dirt roads be swarming with hikers and bikers?

Perhaps, but here's suggestions for a couple of alternatives anyway.

One, a hike in Lakewood's back yard. Two, a race-in or spectate-at gravel bike festival at a Boy Scouts of America ranch in Elbert County.

The beautiful and convenient hike only 20 minutes from Denver is prime right now and the time to go explore it couldn't be better.

Green Mountain is flush with 'greenery' from the copious amounts of May rain. Flowers are blooming, fauna is scampering around and the views from the 6,743-foot summit are excellent.

A touch muddy recently, Green Mountain has more than two dozen trails, 27 trails (4 easy, 19 intermediate, 2 difficult) winding their way around and up to the summit of the mesa. Weekend traffic will busy on the trails, however, with several trails on the mesa — having some peace and quiet is feasible.

The North Access Trail starts at the intersection of South Indiana Street and West Cedar Avenue. The intermediate rated trail climbs south toward the summit and can be summited in approximately one hour.

Gorp Report:

• Boulder County is providing free shuttle service on Fridays, weekends and holidays this summer and fall to carry passengers from Nederland High School, 597 County Rd. 130, to the Hessie Trailhead, a popular entry point for accessing Lost Lake and the Indian Peaks Wilderness area off of Fourth of July Road.

On days when the Hessie Shuttle is operating, the RTD route NB between Boulder and Nederland High School will be free to ride. Visitors are encouraged to park in Boulder and ride the bus all the way to their outdoor adventure.

The seasonal shuttle service will begin Friday. The last day of shuttle service will be Sunday, Oct. 8. Shuttles depart approximately every 15 minutes during operating hours, and travel time is approximately 10 minutes.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Gazette Outdoors Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Hessie Trailhead shuttle schedule 2023 • Fridays: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. • Saturdays: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Starting Sept. 9, Saturday service ends at 6 p.m.) • Sundays: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Holiday Exceptions and Additions to the Schedule • Sunday, May 28: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Day before Memorial Day) • Monday, May 39: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Memorial Day) • Sunday, June 18: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Day before Juneteenth) • Monday, June 29: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Juneteenth) • Sunday, July 2: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Sunday before Independence Day) • Monday, July 3: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Day before Independence Day) • Tuesday, July 4: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Independence Day) • Sunday, Sept. 3: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Day before Labor Day) • Monday, Sept. 4: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Labor Day)

Spoke N'ews:

• Former president John F. Kennedy once said: "Nothing compares to the simple pleasure of a bike ride." And for gravel riders this couldn't be more true. The Mad Gravel festival at the McNeil Ranch at Peaceful Valley in Elbert County is here and this is where you want to be Memorial Day weekend if you are about all things cycling and dirt.

The three-day, seven-race festival starts 2 p.m. Friday with camping spots opening up, registration from 6 to 8 p.m., and the weekend kickoff and happy hour at 7 p.m.

The racing starts Saturday. Six bike races and one running race highlight the festival, along with cycling clinics, tours, kids events and live music. All will be offered throughout the weekend.

Its got a HEMI, the highlight of the weekend. According to the Mad Gravel website, the HEMI was held in memory of Kristine and Steve Johnson's son Craig, who died in a tragic cycling accident in 2019 in Kansas while racing gravel. Craig was an Air Force veteran, avid cyclist, and founder and president of 3 Feet Cycling and the event carries his nickname “The Hemi” due to the raw power he demonstrated on the bike.

The HEMI has a variable elevation map too.

The HEMI - Covers over 6,400 feet of climbing while topping out at 7,300 feet of elevation in 100 miles.

- Covers over 6,400 feet of climbing while topping out at 7,300 feet of elevation in 100 miles. The HEMI Five-O - At a hefty 50 miles, Hemi Five-O is slightly less sadistic than its parent. Plenty of mileage while still enjoying an epic tour of the eastern plains.

- At a hefty 50 miles, Hemi Five-O is slightly less sadistic than its parent. Plenty of mileage while still enjoying an epic tour of the eastern plains. The HEMI Hustle - At 30 miles, the Hemi Hustle is the best route for those that want a great sampling of the region while still enjoying the unique roads and views of Elbert County.

- At 30 miles, the Hemi Hustle is the best route for those that want a great sampling of the region while still enjoying the unique roads and views of Elbert County. MG Circuit - Each lap is roughly 7 miles and will explore the entire scout ranch.

- Each lap is roughly 7 miles and will explore the entire scout ranch. MG XC - With a great mix of terrain, and newly built single-track trail by our crew, this 5-mile loop includes everything you would want in a MTB race,

- With a great mix of terrain, and newly built single-track trail by our crew, this 5-mile loop includes everything you would want in a MTB race, MG Run - Utilizing some of the MG Circuit race, this fun and unique 11K trail run starts and finishes in front of the dining hall.

- Utilizing some of the MG Circuit race, this fun and unique 11K trail run starts and finishes in front of the dining hall. MG ST - The short track course is currently set to be a 5.2 mile lap race and this year will have four categories (A, B, C and Juniors).

Mad Gravel and The Hemi are part of the Junior Cycling Project nonprofit organization. Donations and sponsorships will generate funds for junior development.

Jim Moss said of the Mad Gravel: "People can come out to race or just hang out and enjoy the weekend without the I-70 parking lot woes.'

Watch a recap video from Mad Gravel 2022: