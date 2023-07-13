Trail Trax: New connector trail at Horsetooth Mountain Open Space open

Tis the month for trail openings and maintenance projects at a few Colorado Front Range trailheads.

As of Monday, Larimer County Department of Natural Resources (LCDNR) has finished and opened the Stout Connector trail, a new 1.3-mile, moderate-rated natural surface trail in the Horsetooth Mountain Open Space west of Fort Collins.

The new multi-use trail connects Nomad trail to Stout trail, just south of Towers Road, making the ascent or descent between the two easier due to Towers Road having up to a 25% grade in some sections.

Plans for the trail were developed through extensive public input during the Horsetooth Mountain Open Space Management Plan process, which was adopted in 2022, the agency also said in a news release Monday.

"People wanted an easier alternative closer to the trailhead (Soderberg Trailhead) to get up into the Open Space with access to some of the trails without having to go on that Towers service road," Larimer County Trails and Projects Supervisor Joel Schwab said.

The trail was built with the 5% average grade for a couple of reasons. First, the trail is built on decomposed granite — which is sandy — and if the grade is too steep (8% or higher), it can erode easier. Second, a 4% to 6% average grade is great for exercise, like hiking and biking, giving users a great experience.

"In order to maintain a 5% average grade, reduce habitat fragmentation, and maintain long-term sustainability, nine switchbacks were built on the 1.3-mile long trail," Schwab also said.

Between October 2022 and June 2023, 10 volunteer days were hosted to help build sections of the trail along with other help.

"Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado helped kick start this program last October," Schwab said. "We had a lot of community support, including the Larimer County Conservation Corp. coming out and working for two weeks to help us, and our trail crew staff of six to seven working on it for the last seven months."

The trail traverses from grasslands into ponderosa pine forests and offers great views of the many conserved lands in the region.

When asked about some of the usage at the park where the trail is, Schwab said the parking lot was full Tuesday afternoon, and he also noted, "it's a new trail and there are things that we'll touch up as things wear in, but so far so good."

LCDNR said visitors are reminded that many recreationalists will be out enjoying the new trail and the agency encourages responsible stewardship. Visitors are asked to practice the trail etiquette triangle: bikers yield to all, (downhill bikers stop for everyone including uphill bikers), and hikers yield to equestrians.

Horsetooth Mountain Open Space offers more than 30 total trail miles. There are approximately 1,400 miles of trails available throughout Larimer County.

Horsetooth Mountain Open Space is at 6550 West County Road 38 E, Fort Collins, CO 80526 and is open from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Parking fees apply and can be purchased for $10/vehicle at larimer.gov.

• Jefferson County Open Space announced Tuesday evening several parking lots will be closed for asphalt resealing and striping, which will affect hiking and biking access to two trail systems in Clear Creek Canyon west of Golden and two systems in the foothills southwest of Denver.

From July 19-20, Tunnel 1 Trailhead (2 miles west of downtown) and Big Easy Trailhead (10 miles west) parking lots will be closed, however Gateway (1.3 miles west), Mayhem (10.7 miles west), and non-asphalt parking lots will remain open.

Other lots affected around JeffCo Open Space during the same time include South Valley Park - South Trailhead parking lot in Deer Creek Canyon. Reynolds Park - Main Trailhead parking lot south of Conifer will be closed. North Trailhead parking lot will remain open as well as Campground lot.

JeffCo Open Space is asking people to check its website and plan accordingly before visiting these spaces. Dates of closures for asphalt sealing and striping may be extended or pushed back based on weather or rain delays.