The Front Range Trails Conservancy was busy in July working on trail maintenance at two Front Range systems.

The agency was also happy to report it had no cancellations in the month after a 40% cancellation rate to kick off the year.

"We've had great weather to put tools in the ground. A total of 61 volunteers have been out with us this year — including 10 of whom came out at least twice — so it's been great to get this many folks involved in caring for our trails," Brian Curtin with FRTC said. "We've covered a lot of ground, but in this type of work there's always more to do."

Work recap at the agency's two trail systems this year:

Green Mountain

The trail maintenance teams were able to get good drainage work completed early in the season, but still saw some sections with very bad ruts due to lower parts of the Hayden Trail being a "fall line" trail, or a trail that is mainly straight up against the slope.

"After 400' of rut repair it looks and works much better and we're able to start moving uphill," Curtin said. "We've got more drains, de-berming, and de-braiding to tackle later in August."

Mount Falcon

"If you want to work with rock, Mt. Falcon is the place to be," Curtin said.

FRTC had two "great" crews adding improvements on Turkey Trot in July and they'll be doing more of the same early in August.

"This isn't an area where Jeffco can deliver us rock, so we're foraging up and down the mountain for the right ones, lifting them, digging out holes for them, and setting them," Curtin said. "Some of these rocks are in the 500 pound range and we've moved ~900 pounders in the past, so more than ever it's a team effort to get this work done safely and effectively."

Upcoming Projects:

• 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 @ Mt. Falcon

• 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug, 5 @ Mt. Falcon

• 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 @ Green Mountain

• 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 @ Green Mountain

• 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 @ Mt. Falcon

• 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 @ Mt. Falcon

To sign up to volunteer for a trail maintenance day at Green Mountain or Mt. Falcon, check the Front Range Trails Conservancy website at https://frtrails.org/projects.