Trail Trax: Ladies, have you visited Rowdy Ryder Ranch?

Tina Meinhardt has been mountain biking for over 23 years.

The Ohio transplant started mountain biking as a freshman at the University of Dayton, where she joined the mountaineering club and subsequently bought her first mountain bike. After taking a trip to West Virginia and experiencing how unique the terrain was, she fell in love with mountain biking even more.

However, one thing nagged at her.

"I only had male friends (to ride with). For about 15 years I had one girlfriend to ride with," Meinhardt said. "(And) never had I taken a clinic, so for about 15 years I had the same level of riding experience."

But that long stint of riding mostly with men didn't set her back. After a few years living in Los Angeles, California — riding with a women's club, participating in women's clinics and learning fundamental mountain biking skills — Meinhardt moved to Colorado in winter 2018. She brought her hunger to find other women riders and grow the passion into something unique.

"In February 2018 I was like, 'why don't I create a Facebook club' just to try and find more women to ride with," she said.

Meinhardt formed Girls, Gears and Beers women's mountain bike club, naming the club after a road cycling club named Gears for Beers she was a part of in her hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio. Girls, Gear and Beers had a few members initially and each Wednesday they would ride trails at North Table Mountain in Golden, then finish at New Terrain Brewing afterwards.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

But instead of her club slowing down membership, it blossomed from 200 to 1,000 members in 2020, with another 1,000 joining in 2021. Currently her club is around 3,200 members.

"I think we have close to 25 to 30 sponsors that give paid members of our club all kinds of discounts," Meinhardt said of some membership perks. "Anywhere from clothing, nutrition, bike fits, beer discounts, and bike shops."

With the initial success, Meinhardt saw a way to take the club rides off the trails, but needed to find the perfect property to carry out her vision for what became known currently as "Rowdy Ryder Ranch." It took some time for her and husband, Bruce Jones, to find just the right one.

The two kept their eyes on a property for about a year, letting the price settle into their range, before pulling the trigger and buying it in November 2022. "It's a dream come true," she said, landing a 2-acre spot in west Arvada, which is also close to the Front Range trails she loves to ride.

Now that she's had time to work on the property, Meinhardt has Rowdy Ryder Ranch boasting several mountain bike skills features, including three platform drops (1.5 to 4 feet), a trail-line carved into the hillside and a the beginnings of a covered shed for holding classes outside.

"We're working on our jump line that will have three table-top jumps," Meinhardt said.

Meinhardt, who started coaching a few years ago, has now separated the coaching services Girls, Gears and Beers offered, and created the Rowdy Ryder Academy in its place.

"I'm trying to do coaching as much as I can because there is a huge need," she said. "It's been pretty successful. We'll do skill work on the turf in a nice controlled environment and then we'll take our skills to the trail."

Moving to Denver Meinhardt met a lot of women riders, more so than back in Ohio or Los Angeles. When she would go out on a ride with the club, several times other women riding with their husbands or boyfriends would see the group and ask: "Oh, you all are females too, who are you guys?" Meinhardt would let them know and then they would join the club.

One such woman mountain biker, Jen Theis, found out about Girls, Gears and Beers, and has taken two of Meinhardt's classes this year — Intro to Jumps and Intro to Drops. She's encouraged to learn more from clinics Meinhardt offers.

"Both clinics helped my confidence tremendously," Theis said. "Tina is a skilled rider and I really enjoy her approach to coaching. She’s calm and supportive, while giving you immediate feedback with short video clips."

Almost a decade ago, an avid mountain biker friend of Theis' told her how fun riding was and offered to take Theis on some rides around the Front Range.

"I was hooked," Theis said after her first few rides.

"Being surrounded by other adventurous, inclusive and encouraging women is empowering and Meinhardt's classes are perfect for women looking to advance their bike skills while making new friends and having a blast," she said.

Front Range mountain bike trails can be pretty tough to ride and navigate. Beginners can have a tough time with the ascents and descents, technical patches and skills needed to ride both safely and skillfully. Meinhardt said these riders are seeing the importance of learning skills from clinics like hers.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Gazette Outdoors Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Meinhardt likes to talk about confidence with her female riders.

"During our group rides and clinics, how much more confidence women have when we're with other women because a lot of us grew up riding with men," she said.

Men's bodies are built different than women's, and as Meinhardt said, a lot of women won't try features on the trails that men do. However, she also said when an all-women group rides together, each woman is more likely to try something because each woman shares similar fitness levels and skill set, creating a more fitting mountain bike experience.

"When women are riding together, are stoke is super high," she said. "When someone does something that was scaring them and they are able to conquer it, we just get super excited."

New women to club have found such great friendships too, Meinhardt said.

Some feedback she's heard includes: "Tina, thanks for creating this club because not only have I become a better rider, but I also have a new best friend."

Gorp Report:

• A 20-minute drive west of Boulder near the top of Flagstaff Road sits Walker Ranch Meyers Homestead trail. Not to be confused with the popular Walker Ranch Loop trail on the southside of Flagstaff Road, this 5.2-mile out-and-back trail is sure to fit your hiking fancy.

The hike travels through Meyers Gulch past remnants of the historic Walker family homestead to an overlook offering views of Boulder Canyon and the mountains of the Indian Peaks and Front Range, including the 14er Longs Peak.

The sandy soil and wide trail system is easy hiking and great for families and younger hikers.

On a recent hike at Meyer Homestead, the hike offered greater amounts of wildflowers and taller grasses growing on sections of the trail due to June 2023's above average rainfall in the foothills around Boulder. Unfortunately with heavy rainfalls comes heavier erosion, noticeable on a few sections. But the view at the top made up for the washed out parts.

Walker Ranch Meyer Homestead trail gains 682 vertical feet, is rated intermediate and peaks at 8,011 feet in elevation.

• The Front Range Trails Conservancy has been busy working on trails in Jefferson County Open Space parks after spring and early summer rains beat up several trails. The agency succeeded on three projects, with only one cancelation in June. But agency officials said they are looking forward to projects in July and August.

Two parks received maintenance and the agency is asking for volunteers to help work out on the trails.

Here are details of what they've accomplished:

Green Mountain projects

"The drainage work done on the Hayden Trail has noticeably improved the few areas we've been at, but we've got a lot more dirt to move," agency officials said in a statement. "We'll have more de-berming work to do to allow water to cross the trail without going down it — aka promoting sheet flow — and a number of tactics we'll employ to fill in some significant ruts that have developed on Hayden and other trails."

Mt. Falcon projects

"Two June projects involved moving 'literal' tons of rock to both close off widened and problematic sections of trail, and also to improve usability and water flow on the Turkey Trot trail," the agency said. "We're continuing our way up the trail with more rock armoring and step work that should make the trail both more functional and more fun to use."

Upcoming Projects:

Thursday, July 6 at 5 p.m. @ Mt. Falcon

Saturday, July 8 at 8 a.m. @ Mt. Falcon

Thursday, July 13 at 5 p.m. @ Green Mountain

Saturday, July 22 at 9 a.m. @ Green Mountain

Thursday, August 3 at 5 p.m. @ Mt. Falcon

Saturday, August 5 at 8 a.m. @ Mt. Falcon

To volunteer for trail maintenance day visit www.frtrails.org.