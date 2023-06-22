Trail Trax: Mountain bike racers send it on the summer solstice

On yesterday's warm summer solstice afternoon in the foothills west of Denver, mountain bikers gathered and raced 'the Sluice' trail at the Floyd Hill Open Space in race three of the Session Series' five-race series.

And talk about some great mountain bike action.

With great weather, drier conditions and the most amount of time to ride before sunset, the event had racers pumped and spectators stoked as cars traveled by on Interstate 70 below.

Live music was playing in the parking lot atop Floyd Hill as riders rolled around the tent city. Hoots and hollers were muffled by the loud music playing. Ska Brewing from Durango was serving beers. It was a classic mountain bike race scene.

The juniors rode down first, followed by the oldest riders next before the open class riders had their way with the course.

The Sluice is a rocky, technical, steep and rather unforgiving trail. All the riders were required to wear full-face helmets, with nearly all wearing other protective gear like shin guards and spine-plates.

One by one each rider made his or her way down the course, zigging and zagging on the berms, jumping stumps or off rocks, pedaling hard on the upslopes trying to maintain speed.

In typical Colorado fashion, a summer rain — a solstice rain — started about half way through the race. The trail dirt became tacky, the rocks slick, and a few racers crashed or slid out on turns or over jumps; no major injuries occurred, however.

As the last racers made their way through the finish line gate, the rain let up and the beer drinking continued.

The winning racers from the male and female open classes were:

Male

1. Chris Heath - 3:45.92

2. Derek Andersen - 3:46.89

3. Peter Hank - 3:49.10

Female

1. Britt Greer Fohrman - 4:37.17

2. Libbey Endersbe - 4:50.65

3. Janelle Soukup - 4:52.61

Race four and five are Wednesday, June 28 and Friday, June 30 (Maryland Mountain on Hard Money trail).

Gorp Report:

• Mount Galbraith Park in Golden has a temporary closure that started Tuesday. The park will be closed Tuesdays through Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., until July 6, Jefferson County Open Space reported. The Trail Stewardship Team is performing maintenance across the park, which started last year.

Mount Galbraith, a popular hiking-only trail system in Golden, has three trails with 5-trail miles total that wind up to the top of Mount Galbraith and overlook the city from the west. Views of the Coors Brewery and North and South Table mountains also can be seen.

Access to the mountain is off either Golden Gate Canyon Road via the Cedar Gulch Trail or from the Canyon Point neighborhood via Nightbird Gulch Trail.

• One trail system in Larimer County is getting some trail maintenance this month and into July.

Larimer County Department of Natural Resources is partnering with Larimer County Conservation Corps (LCCC) crews to implement several important trail improvement projects prioritized in the 2022 Horsetooth Mountain Open Space Management Plan, Larimer County Natural Resources said in a news release.

"Over the next four weeks, LCCC crews consisting of two crew leaders and eight young adults ages 18-24 will work on new trail construction projects at Horsetooth Mountain Open Space," the agency said. "The crews will work alongside Larimer County’s trail crew to complete the Stout Connector Trail – a new multi-use trail which provides an alternative connection between the Stout and Nomad trails."

The connector trail was designed and will be built at a 5% average grade to promote sustainability and provide an easier trail option for users not wanting to travel on the lower sections of Towers road, the release said.

The LCCC crew will also work on a new hiking only trail connection between Horsetooth Rock Trail and Westridge Trail, allowing for better trail system circulation and connectivity.

Funds for the project were awarded by Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), which receives a portion of Colorado Lottery proceeds, to the Colorado Youth Corps Association for use by accredited conservation service corps.

Horsetooth Mountain Open Space consists of 31 multi-use trails on 2,711 acres and offers 29 miles of hiking, biking and horseback riding.

Spoke N'ews:

Plymouth Creek Trail in Deer Creek Canyon Park is temporarily closed as of Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Mondays – Thursdays, throughout the summer and fall, Jefferson County Open Space announced on their website. The trail is open Fridays - Sundays.

The trail is closed between the Deer Creek Canyon Park trailhead and Meadowlark Trail junction. No mountain bike access at Deer Creek Canyon Park is happening during these times. JeffCo Open Space is asking people to please respect closures for the safety of park visitors and crews.

Plymouth Creek Trail (advanced rated) is a 2-mile, out-and-back multi-use trail, connecting to Red Mesa Loop and Plymouth Mountain trails. The vertical climb of 1,202 feet takes hikers and bikers up above 7,100 feet in elevation.