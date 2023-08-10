Trail Trax: His nickname was 'HEMI' and he rode bicycles

His name was William Craig Henwood, and he was a gravel bike riding machine.

Anybody could attest to that, including his mother Kristine.

"Craig was a passionate, charismatic, caring and giving human being, and was successful at his job, and earned the nickname 'HEMI' because of his raw power on the bicycle," Kristine Johnson said of her son.

But Johnson, along with her husband, former USA Cycling President and CEO Stephen Johnson, lost Henwood while he was racing in the "Rage Against the Chainring" gravel bike race March 9, 2019 at Cheney Reservoir west of Wichita, Kansas. Henwood was 47.

KAKE News in Wichita, Kansas reported in 2019, "the Reno County (Kansas) Sheriff’s Office said Henwood started to drift left in front of a pack of riders when his bike left the road and he flipped over the front of the handlebars, hitting his head. Although CPR was performed, Henwood died at the scene. It was unclear whether Henwood suffered a medical condition, but one of his friends said on Facebook that he had a stroke."

"When we lost our son, I was devastated. It was not healthy for me to be alone in my car driving to accounts," Kristine said. "My sadness and the grief were too deep."

"For our family, Craig was THE cyclist of the kids. We enjoyed our time riding with Craig on the road, on the mountain bikes and gravel," Stephen said. "Craig was kind of a monster on a bike. He was a great time trialist, Kansas State Champion, we shared a lot of great times on a bike."

Henwood, the "massive engine on a bicycle," and father to children Krystiana and Joey (who recently accepted at job at NORAD), first showed his drive for cycling around the age of 15.

Kristine was a single mom back then and had thoughts about how she was going to raise Henwood as a teenager after a dry ice incident involving Henwood and one of his friends. A state trooper neighbor gave Henwood and his friend a "nice talking to" after the incident, she saide, then Kristine stepped in with her own way of managing the situation.

"I went to Columbine High and I took him out of school, him still pissed off at me and (he) asked 'what are we doing?' and I said 'we'll figure it out'," Kristine said. "And I said, 'hey, would you start riding bikes with me?'.

Counterintuitive to all parenting models, Kristine rewarded Henwood with a $3,000 bike because she saw value in getting him on a bike over him getting into trouble.

Kristine would take her kids with her to work regularly, bikes in tow, which she said turned into "a summer of adventure" wherever they went. One of those times was one of his first times on Independence Pass, west of Aspen.

These first rides Kristine took Henwood on began establishing his nickname "HEMI," and a shared passion between them.

But Henwood left the mountains of Colorado for the plains of Kansas after going to air traffic control school in Oklahoma, following in the footsteps of his uncle. Yet Kristine's first comment to him was, "Oh my God, how are you going to stay fit? You're not going to have the climbs?"

But in typical HEMI fashion, Henwood found plenty of rolling hills and interval training among the Kansas plains to stay fit. He joined SKC Racing in 2001 and became a Kansas state champion, well known for his time trials.

While Henwood was in Kansas, Kristine would travel to race with him, creating a famous mother-son duo at races. "HEMI's mom is out here today," the announcer would say during a Criterium race Kristine was racing in. "I even left a bicycle at his home so I could just fly in and race."

Kristine recalled a turning point for Henwood and his next steps with gravel bike racing after an occurrence on what started as a beautiful Kansas morning in 2015. On June 7, 2015, Glenda Taylor — a woman who Kristine knew and raced against a few times — was warming up in a wide lane before the Kansas State Time Trial Championships. Glenda was hit from behind by a pickup truck and killed instantly.

"The community was devastated, and Craig called me sobbing, absolute sobbing, because these things are unthinkable," Kristine said after her son heard the news.

A couple of weeks later, he called Kristine again and said “mama, I couldn’t sleep all night. I have an idea."

His idea, create a new cycling team. The name, “3 Feet Cycling.”

And they were to be advocates for bicycle safety and education of both drivers and riders.

The team exploded with the help of best friend Jeff Peters and many other friends. Between group rides on Tuesday nights and sponsors ranging from attorneys to car dealerships wanting to support their endeavor, 3 Feet Cycling took off.

Meanwhile during that growth in 2017, a sport-revolution was beginning in cycling. Riders were gravitating to gravel riding and racing. Gravel bicycles became the number one category of sales in the industry.

The Gazette outdoor reporter Seth Boster noted in an article from August 2020: "Bikes marketed for gravel reached about $29 million in sales in early 2018, nearly tripling the total from the same period in 2017, as reported by Bicycle Retailer."

"This became a great solution to traffic issues and in Kansas, as well as Colorado, these roads are endless with very little traffic," Kristine said. "My first gravel ride was with Craig in Kansas and it was not long before Steve and I were equally addicted, like the 3 Feet guys became. It has been an awesome revolution."

Craig and his team began competing in gravel races and for the two years up until March 9, 2019, things were cruising along.

Henwood traveled to Wichita the day before for “The Rage Against the Chainring" gravel-race series. Promoted by Josh Sears and Mark Moener, The Rage is the premiere gravel race in Kansas.

"We spoke on the telephone on the 8th, as he was driving to the race," Kristine said. "Encouraging him, certain he would do well, and told him to call us the next morning when they were done."

But that was not the call Kristine and Steve got on the morning of the 9th.

"I was working in my garage early, organizing tennis racquet. I came back into the house and saw that I had six missed calls from Kansas, none of which were his number. I knew immediately that something was wrong. I dialed his friend Sean Jackson (who was standing at the ambulance) immediately, when I heard the word, emergency. To hear the words, 'there was an accident', and 'Craig didn’t make it', were the last words I remember as I threw the telephone to Steve and began begging him to 'fix this, please fix this.' He helplessly spoke to Sean. Our beloved son had died," Kristine said.

Kristine's sobbing took days to stop. The race promoters Sears and Moener thought it was unthinkable that they would lose a life in their race, too.

"It was unfathomable that it could be their good friend and the cycling community of Kansas was shaken to the core. His family, his children, our family were inconsolable and this was impossible to comprehend," Kristine said.

Prior to Henwood's funeral, droves of people showed up in support, pedaling in a big ride in his honor with even state patrol joining. One young rider named Justin — who Henwood had taken under his wing through a juniors program 3 Feet Cycling help sponsor — could not stop crying and completely devastated.

The HEMI lives on in Colorado

Getting riders off paved roads and onto gravel roads was Henwood's other passion. Being pivotal and encouraging "everyone to go gravel," Kristine said, were words Henwood brought out regularly.

Kansas was the perfect backdrop for gravel riding promotion due to the numerous gravel roads throughout the state. Then again, so was the eastern plains of Colorado.

"The big races start happening. UNBOUND, Steamboat Gravel, The Rad (Dirt Fest)," Kristine said. "The guys who started 'The Rage Against the Chainring' Josh Sears and Mark Moener said they wanted to host a memorial race and call it 'The HEMI'."

The first HEMI in 2019 started out small due to it being in Wichita. But Kristine and Steve knew where cycling was going, especially after competing in The Rad and Steamboat Gravel.

"We discovered trails out east, out in Elbert, and we're like 'oh my God, this is just utopia', this is gravel-riding utopia," Kristine said. "Plus, there is no better cycling mind and experience than Steve’s."

Steve is a former world and multiple national champion cyclist and was recruited by USA Cycling to create a High Performance plan for American cycling.

Kristine and Steve presented the idea of renaming, with Sears' and Moener's blessing, the "The HEMI Memorial Race" to just "The HEMI," but also bring it out to Colorado from Kansas.

"Josh and Mark kinda did it (the original HEMI) on their own, didn't have big sponsors, and I knew that with our community, with Steve's influence and reputation in the industry, I knew we would be able to create something epic," Kristine said.

Sears and Moener agreed to move The HEMI to Colorado, but Kristine and Steve didn't have the racing background to take the next steps.

A fortuitous meeting between Kristine and Steve and race promoter Dave Muscianisi happened at a mountain bike race in Bailey, Colorado in 2020.

Kristine's grandson Kade, then 11, was racing that day in Bailey when Kristine met Muscianisi and Rattler Racing. The Johnsons and Muscianisi shared the same vision of where gravel racing was headed and talked about how to fold The HEMI into the Colorado community.

Muscianisi and friend/race director Paul Raemer saw the trend in gravel and they thought it would be fun to take their race skillsets and host a gravel race.

"The inaugural year was supposed to be 2020 in Salida, which of course was cancelled (COVID pandemic). That summer we decided to keep it local and move it to Elbert County," Muscianisi said. "I've heard some say that Road Biking and Mountain Biking had a baby and that's gravel. There is a bigger contingent of folks who look at gravel as more of a challenge than a race. It is for that reason we decided to host Mad Gravel."

After Kristine's conversation with Muscianisi, the Johnsons signed up to race in the Mad Gravel 2020. After their race, they knew The HEMI needed to be with Mad Gravel and in 2022 it was added to the Mad Gravel Memorial Day weekend at the McNeil Scout Ranch at Peaceful Valley outside Elbert.

Days later at a dinner at the Johnson's home with Muscianisi, the solidification of The HEMI into Mad Gravel became complete and in 2023 The HEMI was offered at Mad Gravel 2023 with three races; "The HEMI Hustle," "The HEMI Five-0" and "The HEMI."

With the merger, the Junior Cycling Project was born as well — a non-profit component important to the Johnsons.

"It is our shared goal to grow this foundation, to contribute to junior development programs in Colorado," Kristine said. "The biking community gave back to us after our loss, and we wanted pay the generosity back."

The growth of the race in four years has been good as well. The Wichita race drew a couple of hundred racers in 2019. The Elbert race drew 600 in 2023 and Kristine believes the 2024 race is able to host 1,000 riders.

Words to pedal forward with

"Helping Craig transition Power Partners Racing into 3 Feet Cycling was a tremendous privilege," best friend Jeff Peters said of Henwood. "I was honored that he asked me to be VP on this adventure. Craig was the guy who could bring everyone under the tent and make them feel welcome and appreciated through an abundance of warmth, passion, energy, and humor. 3 Feet Cycling was truly a passion project for him, and the cycling community continues to benefit from his contributions. Craig was everyone's buddy, and we were instant best friends. I take some comfort knowing he'd be proud of the direction the team continues to grow, though we all miss his infectious laughter."

"Craig would've loved the Hemi; it was a super-fun day on the bike and a wonderful way to remember my friend. I hope I have inspired many more of Craig's and my mutual friends to join me next year."

"We all miss our son every day," Kristine said. "Creating this event, submerged our energies in the tasks at hand, filled our hearts, and reminded us constantly how precious and short life is."