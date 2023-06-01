Trail Trax: Exploring Mount Falcon's Turkey Trot Trail, Session Series starts on Floyd Hill

On the southwest side of Morrison, Colorado, you will find a hiking trail for only hikers and equestrians. Turkey Trot Trail is a 1.7-mile out-and-back — which connects to Castle Trail as a secondary option — offering 802 feet of elevation gain and relief on this intermediate rating.

The trail starts after a 0.1-mile hike on Castle Trail from the Mount Falcon Park Morrison Trailhead parking lot. Five switchbacks await you for the first half of the hike before reaching a plateaued section around 6,500 feet, with great views of Red Rocks, Green Mountain, and the Denver skyline.

From this point the trail works its way through a more wooded section on the side of the hill as you walk southwest toward Mount Falcon. A few stretches have larger rocks and some roots protruding out, however, the steady climb rewards you with a good work out and views of the James Peak Wilderness mountains east of Winter Park.

Two more switchbacks just before Castle Trail reenters the hike are the last elements of Turkey Trot.

Connecting to Castle Trail, a 1.3-mile multi-use trail, is a great option for returning back to the parking lot. Castle is steeper, but wider, yet pay attention since mountain bikers use this trail too.

Recent work to Turkey Trot, including rock armoring and and deberming, performed by volunteers with the Front Range Trails Conservancy have made this classic metro Denver trail even better.

Two more volunteer maintenance days are scheduled for Thursday, June 8 and Saturday, June 10.



Spoke N'ews:

• Wednesday was the first of four Session Series enduro races on The Sluice at Floyd Hill Open Space. Even though the second, third and fourth races are sold out, the fifth race at Maryland Mountain still has open registration and over 70 spots remain.

The timed downhill event pits racers against each other for whom can bomb the trail the fastest.

If you go to watch, remember parking near the Floyd Hill Open Space is tight and limited. Plan accordingly, such as carpooling, be prepared to hike up to the course since the event area will be closed off with booths and racers' bikes, and be mindful of the course and riders on it.

The race schedule is as follows:

Second - June 7 (Floyd Hill)

Third - June 21 (Floyd Hill)

Fourth - June 28 (Floyd Hill)

Fifth - June 30 (Maryland Mountain)

• Rutabaga Ride trail in the Lair o' the Bear Park trail system opened Thursday, May 25, to mountain bikers only and the first reviews from the Front Range Mountain Biking group on Facebook were glowing.

"Okay, Rutabaga is freaking amazing. A perfect Front Range blue trail," Steven Wu wrote.

"Some of the best downhill berms I've ever seen," Cole Miller wrote.

"Berms sculpted by Michelangelo," Craig Fletcher wrote.

"Some spicy turns, a little more advanced than Fast Money," Tonje Williams wrote.

"It's a solid blue with jumps, but all the drops or more techy bits you can avoid easily," Matt Howell wrote.

The 3.8-mile, directional downhill-only trail the Colorado Mountain Bike Association (COMBA) built seems to have won over the riders and their efforts paid off.