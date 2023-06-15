Trail Trax: One author's 36 best urban hikes around Denver

Taking an urban hike around metro Denver may not be as glamorous as heading into the high country, but perhaps one should take a second look.

But where to venture?

If only there was a resource — a guide book — to point and give you turn-by-turn help in deciding which urban hikes are great in the city. There is.

"I love hiking and most of all I just wanted to use this book to encourage people to like urban hikes," Grand Lake resident and author of Urban Hikes Denver: A Guide to the City's Greatest Urban Hiking Adventures Katie Hearsum said. "It's a celebration of taking it slow and not just power hiking up a mountain."

In 2020 Hearsum began working with Falcon Guides — part of Rowman & Littlefield Publishing Group — on a urban hiking series book after meeting editors with Falcon a couple of years earlier. The urban hikes book idea fit Hearsum nicely because of her background in both journalism and experience as a hiker.

"I've always been a nature lover, even as a little kid," Hearsum said. "I always had a strong pull towards writing and journalism. Through various media events I met some of the editors at Falcon and we chatted for a couple of years about potential book ideas and topics."

Coming from Ohio, Hearsum originally moved to Denver in 2007. Over the 10-plus years of exploring the city, Hearsum gained ample knowledge of the trail systems — which inevitably gave her the knowledge to write about urban hikes in Denver over the idea of doing a Urban Hikes Colorado book.

"They asked me if I wanted to do Urban Hikes Colorado and I convinced them that there was plenty of urban trails just in Denver to make a whole book out of just that," she said.

The City of Denver operates and manages approximately 80 miles of off-street trails. When the surrounding suburbs are included that number nearly doubles. And according to Hearsum, Aurora's urban hikes are surprisingly good.

"The Plains Conservation Center was gorgeous. I'd never heard of it before, but it was such an amazing resource for locals, and it's right out by the airport," she said. "What surprised me the most when I wrote this book was how many amazing trails there are in Aurora."

Five hikes in Aurora are featured in the book, including the High Line Canal Trail - Aurora City Center to Star K Ranch hike, which can be accessed by RTD's light rail R-Line at the Aurora Metro Center stop near Interstate 225 and Alameda Avenue. The hike starts at the Aurora Municipal Center, is 12.1 miles out and back with only 27 feet of elevation gain and takes approximately four hours to hike.

Hearsum spent a year hiking and writing up the book. She'd drive down to Denver from Grand Lake regularly to hike and explore, take photos and compile information, including turn-by-turn directions.

Those turn-by-turn directions can give hikers a sense of security when exploring a new trail as well, she said, as a bit more planning knowledge since you'll know what to expect and where to go.

"There's maps, which I had to make and I also did all the photos, so you're getting an overview, a lot more planning resources with the book," Hearsum said.

A short distance west from metro Denver, Hearsum visited the North Bison Overlook at Genesee Park trail, a 1.8-mile out and back hike that follows Interstate 70, allowing hikers to see bison right off the highway via a paved path.

Hearsum said she'd driven past the Bison Overlook a million times coming and going between Denver and Grand Lake, but had never stopped.

"It's an awesome hike, great if you're on a road trip and you just need to stretch your legs," she said. "It's paved, it's easy, and great for little kids."

Hearsum's mantra of "taking it slow" speaks to her thoughts about her love for books and how she see print over digital apps and online guides.

Katie Hearsum "I don't think print is dead and actually we're heading towards quite the technology revolt where it's getting trendier to now take the slower pace, take the scenic route; less scrolling, more reading," she said.

Hearsum hinted at a future book, too. As a Continental Divide Trail ambassador, she has spent weeks hiking one of North America's and the United States' most famous trails.

"I would love to something (a book) about the trail towns that the CDT goes through. There's 20 of them, so I'd have to visit all those and maybe write about like the day hike sections," she said.

Urban Hikes Denver: A Guide to the City's Greatest Urban Hiking Adventures, has 36 trails to choose from — all within 30 minutes from Denver — can be purchased at retail outlets REI Denver and Lakewood ($22.95) or online on Amazon ($22.95).

Gorp Report:

North Table Mountain stands tall over the northern side of Golden, Colorado. The mesa has 1,998 acres with 17.1 trail-miles via 21 multi-user trails, encircling and cutting across the largest of the two mesas — South Table Mountain being the other mesa — plus offers several views, challenges and beauty.

The mesa is 20 minutes from downtown Denver, and although similar in size to Green Mountain, has its own features and views.

Hiking from the West Access Trailhead poses quite the uphill challenge to reach the mesa's summit, including Lichen Peak. The intermediate road ascends hikers and bikers up 444 feet in 0.4 miles before cresting near the Sea Cliffs and West Quarry Trail.

Along the road and from the top, the views looking west of Golden and the foothills begin. Trail options can lead you around the mesa or across, including the high point of Lichen Peak (6,555 feet).

In heavier rainfall years, blooms of several wildflowers such as Gold Fields, can be seen all around the mesa.

North Table Mountain has three trailheads — East Access, Golden Cliffs Trailhead and West Trailhead.

Spoke N'ews:

Mountain bikers rejoice. New Terrain Brewing in Golden has a new beer to enjoy after riding trails at either the Golden Bike Park, trails in the area or coming back into town from further out as of Wednesday.

Pump Track Crusher is a new American Light Lager New Terrain Brewing made in collaboration with Fox Racing.

"Brewed using barley, rice and corn, this beer was designed to be the perfect post ride reward keeping crushability in mind," New Terrain Brewing Marketing and Social Media Director Michael Roberts said. "It is light in both color and clarity and comes in at just 4.4%, but has a surprising amount of flavor that you’ll come to crave at the end of any ride."

"I’ve been working for Fox Racing for the last two years and with the mountain bike activity that flows heavily through the brewery it was only a matter of time before we came together for a beverage," Fox Racing MTB Outside Sales member Derek Anderson said.

"You have a dog park, pump track, trails that are good for both hikers and all skill level mountain bikers, so in my opinion it is the perfect receipe for a brewery to succeed and pretty rad to have a mountain biking specific beer to go along with all of this now."

New Terrain Brewing is at the base of South Table Mountain at 1601 Table Mountain Parkway in Golden.