Trail Trax: Aldefer-Three Sisters mountain biking is top notch

Four miles west of downtown Evergreen, Colorado, among great views of Mount Evans sits a classic Front Range trail system called Alderfer/Three Sisters Park. Two trailhead options exist — West Trailhead and East Trailhead — and both offer access to several different trails to hike or bike.

On a recent morning ride at Alderfer/Three Sisters, I chose to part at the West Trailhead and climb up Evergreen Mountain via Wild Iris Loop and Evergreen Mountain West trails.

The Wild Iris Loop circles a small meadow on the south side of Buffalo Park Road with views of Mount Evans to the west. The trail is rated easiest, mostly single track and could be lapped several times alone.

Two trails connect to Wild Iris Loop in the trees on the southern edge of the meadow; Evergreen Mountain West and Ranch View.

Climbing up Evergreen Mountain West is steeper than lapping Wild Iris Loop, with rocks and pine tree roots to pedal over or around. But the quicker elevation gain only adds onto the pedaling experience.

Five switchbacks of varying steepness and wideness pock the trail, with a long run up to the junction with Evergreen Mountain East Trail and Summit Trail: A great place to take a break.

Heavy recent rainfall caused some erosion on both Evergreen Mountain West and Summit, but both are still rideable and fluid. One other option at the end of Summit trail is to take the Summit Loop trail around Evergreen Mountain (8,555 feet) before descending back down to the triple-trail junction.

This day's ride was quiet, pleasant and cool due to the majority of the trails in the forest cover. I chose to take Evergreen Mountain West back down.

Another option is to descend Evergreen Mountain East from the triple-trail junction and ride back to the West Trailhead parking lot via Ranch View.

Either ride is fun, but both have different features on them, with Evergreen Mountain East having only four switchbacks and a longer run out to Ranch View trail with a few jumps scattered into the mix.

The West Trailhead offers access to two trail networks from its parking lot — one to the north, one to the south. The East Trailhead mostly accesses the northern trails, but an access trail connects to the southern trails by crossing Buffalo Park Road.

The multi-use trail system at Alderfer/Three Sisters has 18 trails on 1,135 acres with 16.1-trail miles ranging from least difficult to most difficult.

Evergreen Mountain at 8,555 feet is the high point in the park.

Gorp Report:

• Recent heavy rainfall has destroyed all bridge crossings over Cherry Creek in Castlewood Canyon State Park, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said Tuesday in a statement. CPW is warning visitors there is no path to cross the creek in the park currently.

Hikers should consider any loop trails to be out-and-backs and Creek Bottom Trail also suffered significant damage, agency officials said.

Bridge repair work will take weeks and may not be completed before August. Park staff cannot begin construction until water levels recede.

Castlewood Canyon has received 14.01 inches of rain since January 1, according to the National Weather Service. Creek levels are two feet above normal operating levels. The high level mark was recorded Thursday at 9.5 feet, with normal creek levels considered to be between two to three feet.

Castlewood Canyon State Park has experienced flooding in the past. The state park was the site of a dam failure that sent a wall of water up to 15 feet high down river toward Denver in August 1933. Remnants of the dam can be seen at the park.

Updates on construction and trail conditions will be posted to the park’s Facebook page and the CPW Northeast Region Twitter account.

• The City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks recently completed a community engagement process allowing community members to ride Class 1 and Class 2 electric bikes on certain open space trails beginning Saturday, city officials said in a statement. Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes are allowed on multi-use paved paths within the City of Boulder now.

"The city encourages community members to visit its web guide to learn more about Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes and where they can ride them on the 39 miles of multi-use Open Space and Mountain Parks trails. City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks reminds community members to recreate responsibly when riding e-bikes on city-managed open space trails where e-biking are allowed, the statement also said.

Spoke N'ews

Mountain bike season mirrors ski season right? Surely significant amounts of skiers and snowboarders are also mountain bikers. Arapahoe Basin held a bike race on snow toward the end of the resort's season this year.

As of Saturday, most of the mountain biking trails at Copper Mountain are open, as is the Woodward Copper summer terrain hike park.

The resort's six mountain bike trails open are:

Upper Gopher It to I Rd

Loose Moose

Upper Fawntastic to Sound Shack/fifth switchback

Lower Red Tail below A Rd at the third switchback

2 Bucks

Center Village Pump Track

Mountain bike haul summer passes are $349 (unlimited all summer), a Lift & Bike Haul 1-day pass is $49 (unlimited 1 day) and Full Day Bike Haul Upgrade is $35 (which can be added to any summer pass or bike rental).

Bikers can jump off their pedals and into bindings, in the same day, as long as the snow lasts, Friday - Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.