Trail Trax: Springbrook loop in Boulder County is a must hike or ride

Even in the heat of summer, taking a hike or bike ride is worth putting up with sweat dripping off your brow or feeling the hot breeze on your face. One great location to do just that, and close to Denver, is near Eldorado Canyon south of Boulder.

The Marshall Mesa/Doudy Draw/Flatirons Vista trail complex offers more than 15 trails, and Doudy Draw to Springbrook Loop is one of the best.

The loop connector trails offers an easy-to-moderate rated hike or bike ride through grasslands and wooded pine forest on the flats below the Flatirons. The views of the Flatirons from Doudy Draw are good, but up higher in elevation on Springbrook, they are great.

Ascending Doudy Draw 1.1 miles to the Springbrook North and South fork intersection, the gradual ascent through the grasslands will offer insects, birds and some mammals viewing before the wooded areas of the trail come into view.

Painted lady butterflies, bull snakes and a mule deer (all seen on a recent hike) are just some of the fauna that inhabit the trail system and area.

After crossing the Community Ditch approximately 0.5 miles from the trailhead, the ascent becomes steeper. But after reaching the connector branch to Springbrook, the Flatirons can be seen to the north and Marshall Mesa to the east.

Continuing upward to the Springbrook North and South trail fork, hikers and bikers can choose which trail to take. Taking the South trail and connecting it to the North trail (counter clock wise) is a great uphill mountain bike pedal or hike, with a smooth ride and shallower descent, but still flowy and fast.

Total distance from start to finish is approximately 4.8 miles and takes between 90 to 120 minutes to hike; faster on a mountain bike.

Gorp Report

• Front Range Trails Conservancy is hosting a maintenance project at Green Mountain — Alameda/Utah Trailhead from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, the agency's website said. The FRTC will be improving sections of the Hayden Trail by repairing drainage, correcting tread widening and braiding, and clearing excess rock that furthers erosion.

"No experience needed and we'll provide the tools and training to help you make an impact," a message about the maintenance project said on its web site.

To sign up for volunteer trail maintenance, email: [email protected] to for this project. Ten spots are available.

The trailhead is located between 13675-13699 West Alameda Parkway, Lakewood, Colorado, 80228.

• In celebration of Colorado Day (Aug. 1), volunteers will be building a new trail reroute at White Ranch Park, Jefferson County Open Space announced via Twitter Monday. Volunteers may assist with additional nearby restoration work as well. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

JeffCo Open Space is asking all participants to arrive 15 minutes early to grab some breakfast and visit the registration table and to meet at the West White Ranch Parking lot closest to the ranger houses: https://goo.gl/maps/XQ23uLQCrHgtEPHg9

Maintenance volunteers can also be shuttled from JeffCo Open Space to the site. Park along Illinois Street close to the Jefferson County Building, and meet at 7:30 a.m., here: https://goo.gl/maps/nm1QYEbiHUsterCj7

If Carpooling, please confirm with Shelby that you are utilizing the shuttle at [email protected].

Requirements for volunteer work: Be able to hike and use a variety of tools, including shovels, picks, and rakes. Volunteers under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Be prepared for numerous and changing environmental conditions.

What to bring and wear:

Project waiver: All volunteers need to sign a waiver. Paper copies will be available for anyone who does not fill one out online

Closed-toe, sturdy shoes are required (no sandals)

Work gloves (extras provided if you don't have any)

Plenty of water (2 quarts minimum)

Rain gear and appropriate layers for the forecasted weather

Snacks

Necessary medications like Epi-Pens, inhalers, etc.

Sunscreen and insect repellent

A day pack

No pets allowed during the event. Maximum participants: 30

If you need to cancel:

Jefferson County Open Space is counting on your help for this project. If you are unable to volunteer, please cancel your registration to allow other volunteers to fill your spot.