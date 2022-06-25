Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are searching for a bear that attacked a woman near Trinidad on Friday.
CPW said the bear swatted at the woman around 2 a.m. at the Monument Lake Resort, which is 37 miles west of Trinidad.
The victim told wildlife officials that she, her husband and 2-year-old daughter were sleeping when the bear stepped on a beach ball outside of the tent and popped it. This startled the victim's daughter who started crying, according to the news release.
When the victim went to comfort her daughter, she likely brushed the side of the tent, officials said. The bear reacted by swatting at the movement and scratching the victim's head through the fabric, according to the agency.
The bear then left the area.
Wildlife investigators learned about the incident on Friday morning and found four tears in the tent's fabric. Because the bear made contact with a human, it is classified as an attack and if found, the bear will be euthanized, according to the agency.
"This is an unfortunate incident because the bear was not aggressively pursuing the victim," said Mike Brown, CPW's area wildlife manager for the region. "The local District Wildlife manager has set a trap in the campground in hopes of catching this bear."
Additionally, CPW has requested assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service with a team of dogs to search for the bear. As of Saturday morning the bear had not been found, officials said.
Officials said bears occasionally respond to movement in occupied tents and recommend that campers sleep away from the tent walls.
Information about living and recreating in areas with bears can be found here.