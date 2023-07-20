Rising hundreds of feet above a picturesque Colorado canyon floor is a route reserved for only the most adventurous outdoor recreation lovers.
Found above the southwestern Colorado mountain town of Telluride, the Telluride Via Ferrata can be described as a route that’s a blend of hiking and climbing.
Participants use a series of cables and metal rungs to navigate across a cliff-face that would typically be deemed too unsafe for your average hiker.
While the total distance of the route is about two miles (with about a mile of return added for those headed back to the start), it typically takes a few hours to travel, as participants meticulously transfer clips from a special harness system between protection points.
The key feature of the route is dubbed the ‘Main Event,’ at which point participants climb around a rock feature with only metal rungs and air beneath their feet.
Knowing how to use special via ferrata gear is essential to safety, which involves a two-clip system that ensures one is always connected to the wall during the most dangerous portions of the route.
The route can be tackled by anyone with the right gear, which includes the via ferrata clipping system, a climbing harness, and a helmet, though it’s recommended those unfamiliar with the route hire a local guide for safety.
While most people navigate the route without injury, any sort of accident or failure to follow the rules could have fatal consequences or require an extensive rescue mission.
Think this is the most extreme ‘hike’ in Colorado? Let us know in the comments.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.