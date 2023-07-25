Looking for a great place to check out during your next night on the town in the Mile High City? A publication called World's 50 Best Bars has a recommendation you won't want to miss.
Ranking 42nd on their list of North America's 50 best bars is Denver's Yacht Club, self-described as an 'anti-club club' that's a "nerdy cocktail bar, a natural wine bar, and your favorite dive bar" rolled into one.
They offer a wide range of alcoholic beverages, from coastal-leaning cocktails to more than 200 natural wines to cheap beer and combo deals.
With food served until 2 a.m., a hot dog-forward menu has reasonably-priced options, including a $6 chili dog and the $7 'Lorraine,' which is a hot dog topped with cheeseball spread, celery remoulade, pickled peppers, and pecans. There's even a deal called the 'Old Number 7-11,' which includes a Jack and Coke and a simple hot dog for $9. In the Denver late-night bar scene, it's hard to beat those prices.
The spot was included on the 'World's 50 Best Bars' North American list thanks to its wide-reaching appeal and lack of pretentiousness, also getting a nod for its eco-friendly principles and a 2023 award for being a sustainable bar.
It's also worth noting that the bar has received plenty of love from patrons online, earning a 4.7-star rating on Google with more than 100 reviews.
Found on North Williams in North Denver, this spot is worth checking out. Visit the Yacht Club website here.
See the full ranking of 'Best North American Bars' here.
