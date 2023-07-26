If you haven't given it a try yet, ChatGPT is actually pretty great when it comes to forming travel itineraries. Whether you're looking for a list of spots to visit or an hour-by-hour breakdown of what to do in a new place, ChatGPT will generally be able to give you a good launch point for planning a trip.
If you've been an OutThere Colorado reader for long, you know I've already asked the ChatGPT artificial intelligence service to provide a list of the best Colorado attractions before (and the list was actually pretty spot-on). With today being another slow news day, I decided to take the opposite approach, submitting a prompt to reveal the 'most overrated' spots in Colorado according to tourists.
Here's a list of the places ChatGPT provided, with the reasoning provided by the service based on tourist feedback, along with my response:
1. The Manitou Springs Penny Arcade
ChatGPT reason: Many tourists consider this spot overrated due to outdated games and higher prices compared to modern entertainment options.
My response: The whole point of the attraction is to play 'outdated' games. The Manitou Springs Penny Arcade offers the unique chance to try a wide range of games from yesteryear – and I'm talking the 1930s, 40s, and 50s, before games like Pac-Man could even be dreamt of. Are some of the games broken? Sure. Are some of them simply not enjoyable? Sure. But if you're planning a quick stop through this spot with $10 in your pocket, you're sure to see something you've never seen before and probably walk away having had a good time. Don't hit this spot if you're looking for a state-of-the-art gaming experience, but know that you're sure to be entertained. Plus, a trip here means a visit to Manitou Springs, which has a downtown that's fun to explore.
2. Garden of the Gods
ChatGPT reason: Overcrowded and doesn't offer that many activities or attractions to warrant the hype.
My response: There's a reason Garden of the Gods is one of the most popular public parks in the country – the stunning views of massive rock formations. For many, this destination is best experienced with a quick drive around the park and a mile-ish-long walking loop on a paved path that travels past the coolest sights. It's no secret that Garden of the Gods can get crowded, but planning a weekday or early morning visit can help you miss most of the tourists. Don't plan a trip here expecting to spend the entire day at the destination, but if you haven't seen it yet, a trip to Garden of the Gods is a great way to spend an hour in awe.
3. The Four Corners Monument
ChatGPT reason: Underwhelming and lacking significant features beyond the novelty.
My response: This spot is pretty remote in relation to major cities, meaning it does take a bit of effort to get to for most tourists visiting Colorado. In other words, if you're driving over seven hours to see if, there are probably many other spots you'd enjoy more along the way. There's even some debate regarding whether or not the 'four corners' spot is actually in the right place where four states meet. That being said, it's worth noting that the Four Corners Monument does hold a 4-star rating on Google with more than 10,000 reviews – not too shabby. Is there much there aside from the 'four corner' spot? Not really. But, for those passing by this far reach of southwest Colorado during their travels, it's probably worth a quick stop.
4. Pikes Peak Cog Railway
ChatGPT reason: Since its 2017 closure and 2021 reopening, visitors have been disappointed with the experience and views.
My response: Pikes Peak offers visitors to the Colorado Springs area many ways to experience a high-elevation destination above 14,000-feet – via road, trail, or train. All three options are worth checking out (only try a trail if you're physically fit enough to do so, an experienced hiker, and acclimated to the altitude), including the train. Do some people think it's expensive? Sure. Does the massive multi-million dollar summit house on the top of the peak disrupt an escape into nature? Perhaps. However, if you're looking to visit 14,000-feet in a relaxed way that delivers stunning views over the course of several hours, the Pikes Peak Cog Railway is a unique and fun option that's accessible for almost anyone able to pay the ticket fee. If this sounds like something you'd enjoy, don't let the haters calling it overrated hold you back.
5. Red Rocks Amphitheatre
ChatGPT reason: High ticket prices, challenging parking, crowds.
My response: In my opinion, everyone should see some sort of a show at Red Rocks at least once. This stunning view incorporates nature with artistic performance in a way that's hard to find anywhere else in the country, if not world. While big shows tend to mean paying high ticket prices, there are a number of other much cheaper events found here, including movie nights, yoga, and more. However, if you're going to splurge on a concert, Red Rocks is the place to do it. This spot can also be visited for free during the day, with several trails in the area.
Check out ChatGPT for yourself here. Note that results from prompts are unique to each input in many cases.
