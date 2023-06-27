Many people might come to Colorado for its ample outdoor recreation opportunities, but the Centennial State is home to some pretty sweet museums, as well. From the Money Museum that's all about cold hard cash to the May's Natural History Museum that's home to what's described as the world's largest private collection of insects, locals and visitors, alike, shouldn't sleep on Colorado's educational experiences.
A recent list published by Stacker.com featured the 30 highest-rated museums in the state based on TripAdvisor reviews, with the top pick being a destination that provides a great learning opportunity with a side of relaxing in nature.
Claiming the first-place spot was Denver Botanic Gardens, with a 4.5-star rating and more than 5,000 TripAdvisor reviews. With art exhibits, live music performances, and plenty of stunning plants on display, Denver Botanic Gardens is a must-see destination.
Note: Some other Colorado museums do have a higher overall rating on TripAdvisor, including this underrated attraction. This list took into account both number of reviews and overall rating.
According to the spot's website, "Denver Botanic Gardens strives to entertain and delight while spreading the collective wisdom of the Gardens through outreach, collaboration and education."
Spanning 23 acres in the Mile High City's Cheesman Park neighborhood, Denver Botanic Gardens is home to North America's largest collection of plants from cold temperate climates around the globe, with several gardens highlighting local flora, as well.
Exhibits regularly incorporate works from big-name artists, such as Chihuly, Ansel Adams, Salvador Dali, and more.
A trip to Denver Botanic Gardens is sure to be a hit for all ages.
See the full Stacker.com list of the top 30 museums here and plan your visit to Denver Botanic Gardens here.
