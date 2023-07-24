Drinking water and outdoor recreation go hand-in-hand – after all, everyone knows it's important to stay hydrated while losing fluids via sweat during exercise. Staying hydrated is important year-round, but the necessity of constantly consuming fluids becomes especially apparent during the hot summer months, when nasty symptoms like lightheadedness, exhaustion, and cramping serve as harsh penalties for failure to do so.
Staying hydrated becomes even more important when an activity requires constant awareness and attention – whether that's high-elevation scrambling or cruising down a technical trail on a mountain bike, with studies showing that even mild dehydration starts to impact one's decision-making ability and motor coordination.
So drink more water and you'll be fine, right? That's actually not entirely true.
As the body sweats, it's not just water that the body is losing. It's also losing electrolytes, which help the body move water around in cells and keep water where it's needed among other important functions.
Per a report from MedlinePlus.gov, common electrolytes include calcium, chloride, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, and sodium, with plain water failing to replace these important minerals when they're lost through sweat. Given how crucial these electrolytes are for essential bodily functions, serious consequences can be faced when they're depleted, further amplifying the effects of dehydration with some sources noting that a lack of electrolytes can even result in death in some cases.
While it rarely gets so bad that a loss of electrolytes is killing someone on the trail, keeping electrolytes present in the body will contribute to a more enjoyable and safer experience outside.
Don't worry – adding electrolytes to your hiking hydration plan doesn't have to be complicated. Several great companies produce products designed to address this issue in a convenient and tasty way.
Here are a few recommendations:
1. Tailwind Nutrition: Headquartered in Durango, Colorado, Tailwind Nutrition offers a wide range of products that cater to various endeavors. While some products have caffeine, some have protein, and others feature a combination of beneficial vitamins, they've all got electrolytes that will help the user stay healthy and hydrated. Plus, a serving of the basic Tailwind Nutrition 'Endurance Fuel' mix has about 200 calories – something else to avoid skimping on when participating in a long and strenuous outdoor activity. Single-serving packs ensure that this product doesn't take up much space, with bulk packaging also available. Find the Tailwind Nutrition 'Starter Kit' here.
2. Nuun Hydration: One big perk of Nuun Hydration is portability of their products. This company is best known for packing 10-plus servings of electrolyte boosting drink tablets into a tube that fits in nearly any pockets. Plus, with a wide range of flavors, everyone is sure to find something they can look forward to putting in their drink. The Nuun product line not only has 'sport'-focused options, but also products that aim to help with sleep, immunity, and general hydration. Explore their products here.
3. Liquid IV: Another popular brand when it comes to portable electrolyte packets, Liquid IV makes the claim that they're the top 'powdered hydration brand' in America. This brand has a lot of fans around the country, including many that use the product daily whether they're participating in a sport or not. Find their products here.
4. Gatorade: Perhaps the most well-known electrolyte-boosting product worldwide, Gatorade gets a lot of grief for its sugar content. That being said, strenuous physical activity in the mountains is actually one time when this product gives the body a lot of what it needs. While many outdoor recreators may opt to turn to electrolyte packets or tablets first, Gatorade is great to keep in mind as it's found at nearly every gas station across the country. You'll never have a problem tracking this product down. It also doesn't require any sort of liquid to mix it with.
When it comes to electrolyte-boosting products, it tends to be best to try a few options and then determine what works best for you and the situation you're in. Consulting your doctor or a professional nutritionist on the matter is always a good idea, as they'll be able to help you develop a hydration plan that works best for you.
