If you're a big fan of Indiana Jones, a visit to the 'Indiana Jones' house is a must.
Located in Antonito, Colorado, fans of the popular film series will recognize this humble bed and breakfast from the opening scenes of 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.'
Not only does the host of the two-story structure offer tours, the house includes three guest bedrooms that are available for rent. Rates start at a reasonable $129, with local activities including rides on historic railroads, fishing, wildlife viewing, and several museums that can be visited.
Read an in-depth piece about the Indiana Jones home from The Gazette's Seth Boster here and find more information about planning a visit here.
