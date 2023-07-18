Travel blog Trips to Discover recently published a list of the best national parks in the country to visit during summer months of the year. Two factors behind their picks included spots where extreme heat can be avoided and places where fewer crowds are present during the typically booming summer tourist season.
One spot in Colorado was included on the list of 14 American parks – Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, home to Colorado's tallest sheer cliff at a height of more than 2,000 feet.
Here's why this park was a great pick by Trips to Discover –
With a canyon rim that's about 8,000 feet above sea level, it's not quite as hot at Black Canyon of the Gunnison compared to many other places around the state. Plus, dropping down into the canyon can sometimes deliver shade and a nice breeze. Also on that note, much of the park can be explored from the comfort of an air conditioned vehicle, with steps in the heat fairly limited for casual visitors looking to see the most popular sights.
In terms of the 'crowding factor,' Black Canyon is the least-visited national park in Colorado, seeing only 297,257 visitors in 2022 compared to Rocky Mountain National Park's 4.3 million, the Great Sand Dune's 493,428, and Mesa Verde's 500,000.
Another aspect of Black Canyon of the Gunnison that adds to its appeal is how the park can be enjoyed by sightseers and hardcore adventurers. Sightseers may opt to travel the rim and soak in the stunning views over an hour or two, while hikers may look into getting a permit that allows one to travel down into the canyon. It's also a popular spot for camping and stargazing and it's conveniently located off of US Highway 50, which is a route often traveled by those headed to the southwest corner of the state.
All-around, Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park is a great addition to a summer bucket list. A quick (or long) stop that is sure to stun, this Colorado destination can't be missed.
Find the full Trips to Discover list here.
