I never meant to totally ignore paddleboarding as an activity, but somehow the many other outdoor recreation opportunities that Colorado has to offer always seemed more enticing and I let paddleboarding fall by the wayside. Granted, I do tend to opt for land-based experiences over those on the water, but that hadn't kept me from whitewater rafting in the past and even purchasing my own kayak. After all, the kayak, I had assumed, would be more comfortable and more sturdy on lakes around the state. Boy, was I wrong.
Over the past weekend, I finally convinced myself that stand-up paddleboarding was worth a try, after nine long years of writing it off during my life in Colorado.
Local non-profit UpaDowna – one I've been working with for several years now that aims to increase accessibility in the outdoor recreation space by providing the experience and tools necessary to participate in oft-daunting activities – was offering their last paddleboarding class of the season on Colorado Springs' Quail Lake. Unsure of what to expect, I figured 'why not?' Little did I know that the day would leave me considering the purchase of my own board.
Standing on the shore of the lake beside my inflatable-but-sturdy paddleboard and with a paddle in handle, I pushed the board into the water, watching it smoothly float into the water. I waded in and climbed on in a seated position, starting to paddle my way toward deeper lake.
Once I was clear of the shore, I stood up, immediately met with shakes in my untrained legs that would soon subside once my body figured out what was happening.
With one paddle stroke after another, I maneuvered around the lake with ease for about an hour, switching between sitting and standing – not due to tiredness or discomfort, but out of the simple desire to stand or sit. In either position, getting around was easy – much easier than it had been on a kayak in the past.
There's no grand climax of this story as there might be with a mountain climbing adventure or a motorcycle ride down a dirt road, but I think that's the point – relaxation and predictability.
Eventually, I made my way back to shore with a smile once the session was over.
Looking back, the experience has stuck with me and instilled a burning desire to take it on again.
I found paddleboarding to be less exhausting than kayaking, more comfortable, and more relaxing. Being able to move on the board and switch positions without feeling cramped or worried about flipped the watercraft was very appealing, plus, the board would have plenty of space to hold drinks and snacks during future endeavors.
Obviously, ocean or river paddleboarding would be more intense, but when it comes to paddleboarding on a relatively still lake, this activity seems to be a great blend of subtle physical fitness and peace.
I'd recommend anyone with a minor interest in paddleboarding to give it a try, and don't forget to wear a lifejacket.
Don't want to purchase your own board? Many non-profit groups like UpaDowna offer free or discounted sessions, with many Colorado gear shops renting the equipment if you're feeling bold enough to take it on without expert help.
