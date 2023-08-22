Welcome to the mind of Spencer McKee, one where I continue to find ways to avoid purchasing a four-wheel-drive vehicle for my backcountry adventures, whether that means mountain biking many miles to a remote trailhead, torturing myself with ultrarunning, or in my latest sporadic decision – purchasing a dual-sport motorcycle for rocky Forest Service roads.
With my motorcycle being a purchase made late last fall, this summer has been my first chance to really give dirt riding a try and while I'm totally sold on the sport of motorcycling (maybe the most fun I've ever had), there are many aspects of the sport that have caught me off-guard.
Over the past weekend, an experienced friend and I tackled a few of the backroads in the Pikes Peak foothills. Calling it a 'learning experience' would be an understatement.
Between steep grades that had me gunning the throttle to tight turns that had me forgetting all of the technique I'd worked to carefully hone on paved roads to a slew of obstacles that required picking lines well in advance, there were plenty of times where I simply had to slow down and catch my breath to calm my nerves.
While I'd tackled most stretches of the road we were on with four wheels in the past, dusty conditions often had me feeling as if my bike could tip over at any second, with fast oncoming traffic reaching well out of the undesignated lanes keeping my wide-eyed and white-knuckled.
Here are a few things someone new to dual-sport riding should be aware of before heading into the backcountry:
1. A motorcycle might be much cheaper than a Jeep, but a lot more safety gear is involved. On a bike, any exposed skin is put in jeopardy, not to mention your head, spine, ankles, and more – really, your entire body. Don't expect to get all the safety gear you should have for less than $800 to $1,000 – remember, that includes armored pants, an armored jacket, a helmet, gloves, and armored boots, not to mention that multiple options may be needed depending on the conditions you're facing.
2. All dirt roads aren't created equally. Some are well-trodden dirt, fairly easy to navigate. Others might be filled with potholes and sharp turns. Even a thin layer of dust can mean problems when it comes to traction, causing the tires to slide much more than expected. In a vehicle, this can be fine, but for a novice on a bike, it can spell disaster if not handled with care.
3. Where we're going, there won't be cell coverage. Pop a tire in your vehicle and generally you're in a place where you can get some assistance. That being said, if you're motorcycling through the backcountry, expect to have little-to-no cell service much of the time. Granted, Jeep enthusiasts and other vehicles deal with the same issue in the same spaces, but with a motorcycle, the risk of an accident or dumping the bike can be much higher. Bring a GPS unit, like a Garmin inReach product, along, just in case. A first aid kit is also important.
4. You won't have as much space for gear. The KLR 650 Adventure model I've got came with two metal saddlebags and there's one other place where I'm considering adding a metal box to store a helmet, but that's it. That being said, if you're thinking about bringing a tent, change of clothes, shoes, water and food, and other safety gear along, you'll probably be riding with a large backpack, too.
5. Long distances aren't quite so comfy. I've found that any ride over a couple hours leaves my buttocks quite sore. Not to mention, motorcycling requires constant attention at a higher level than a vehicle, as riders must constantly maintain balance and pay extra care to roadway hazards. Then there's also the wind – blasting you as you're hanging on for dear life. During a shorter ride, these minor concerns seem to mean less, but breaking into the multiple-hour ride territory on a bike that's meant to handle off-road travel will have these factors wearing you down. I'm sure a lot of that gets better with experience and time, but everyone starts somewhere, right?
6. Gas can become an issue. Thankfully, I've got a pretty big tank on the KLR – about six gallons. But for many dual sport bikes, that's not the case. On backcountry roads with high grades, riders can tend to burn a lot of gas, and while many motorcycles advertise a fuel efficiency of about 50 miles per gallon, that can drop off quickly depending on terrain. Planning ahead is crucial to avoid getting stranded.
7. Purchasing a dual-sport bike doesn't mean you're dirt road ready. While street riding tends to let riders get away with shoddy technique, the dirt is less forgiving. Simply having the right tires, clearance, and shocks isn't enough. As many seasoned riders will note, technique, form, and experience still tend to be the greatest factors when it comes to riding successfully. Don't feel pressured to go fast and 'keep up with the group.' Travel at your own pace and limit group size to an experienced friend, if needed.
8. Paying attention to traffic is crucial for survival. While a backroad might not be as crowded as a busy city street, many drivers tend to travel these routes quickly, often out of their 'lane' as they dodge obstacles. This factor can be less of an issue when there's a clear line of sight, but hugging the outer edge of a corner can prove essential in the presence of any turns to avoid a head-on collision, especially with rapid reactions not faring quite as well on the dirt compared to pavement.
Don't get me wrong – I'm looking forward to many more motor-powered experiences on two-wheels, though I do now have a newfound respect for those that have mastered the skill. A sport where many factors must be understood, my ride from the past weekend left me excited to improve my skills and get after it again.
