A publication called PeakRatings.com recently published their 'power rankings' for many of Colorado's resorts, putting 19 destinations head-to-head on a number of factors, including terrain, quality of snow, on-site facilities, and more.
Coloradans won't find it too shocking to discover Vail landed at the top of the list, though those at the bottom of the ranking are a bit surprising as they're beloved by many locals.
Vail and Aspen Snowmass ultimately ended up with the same overall score, with Vail ending up on top as the publication noted that it's the largest resort in Colorado. While Vail tends to get a lot of flack for being expensive and commercialized, it's undoubtedly a great spot for slopesport lovers and a place where anyone can find terrain on par with what they prefer. Plus, Vail Resorts has taken steps to make skiing cheaper in recent years with the addition of the 'Epic Day Pass,' which lets guests purchase flexible lift tickets for under $100 per day.
Beloved Breckenridge Resort landed in the middle of the pack, ranking 9th overall. This spot saw its biggest ding come in the 'navigation' category, which considered how easy it is to move around the mountain. Most of those familiar with Breckenridge are likely well-aware that getting from one side of the resort to the other can mean a hour of traveling between peaks and the use of multiple lifts. That being said, the same people would probably point out that Breckenridge Resort is notably easy to understand from a directional standpoint thanks to its numbered peaks. Plus, with the amount of terrain and amenities found on each peak, moving across the mountain isn't required for a great experience.
Ranking dead last on the list of 19 spots was Monarch Mountain, scoring low in many categories of data, including metrics related to lifts and another related to on-site facilities. While it's true that this ski area is more humble than major destinations that tend to get more tourists, fans of the spot will be quick to note that while there might not be many super high-tech lifts, there also aren't many lift lines – and that the facilities aren't as much of a factor when it comes to Colorado locals hitting the hill during a day-trip, with this demographic more likely to be concerned about run quality and ease of access. Monarch Mountain has plenty of great runs, with affordable snowcat skiing and a memorable glade section.
Also, keep in mind that not every Colorado ski area was included on this list, with a few that were excluded being Powderhorn, Howelson Hill, Ski Cooper, and Sunlight Mountain.
PeakRankings.com also published rankings of the top Rockies resorts, as well as resorts found continent-wide. In the 'Rockies' breakdown, Vail was the highest-ranked Colorado resort, ranking 5th. Vail was also the highest-ranked Colorado resort on the continent, ranking 6th.
Do you think these rankings are accurate? Let us know in the comments.
See the full ranking of Colorado resorts here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.