Popular vacation rental website Airbnb reports that the company has seen a 10 percent increase year-over-year in family bookings during the first half of summer. The company also revealed which places families are booking the most stays in each state around the country.
While towns like Breckenridge, Aspen, and Telluride tend to get a ton of attention when it comes to summer tourism in Colorado, the most-booked spot for families in the Centennial State was an often-overlooked spot per data collected from June to August.
According to Airbnb, the most-booked spot in Colorado when it came to their 'families' demographic was the Grand County town of Granby – often described as one of the state's hidden gems.
This humble town of 2,000 is a great spot for outdoor recreation, home to a Granby Ranch Resort, nearby lakes, stunning views, and many local trails. It's also a short drive from the western portal into Rocky Mountain National Park.
With Granby's location being tucked between Grand Lake and Winter Park, the town can also be great for those interested adding either of these places to their trip itinerary, with Winter Park home to a popular mountain biking park that operations on the local ski slopes during the summer and Grand Lake offering the chance for water activities at Colorado's largest natural lake.
It's also worth noting that the most popular spot for family stays in Wyoming was Cheyenne, which is only about eight miles north of the Colorado state line.
What makes a town great for 'family' vacations? Let us know in the comments.
Explore more data from Airbnb here.
