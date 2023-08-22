Here's some advice – any time you need a chuckle, head to the Google Reviews page for one of Colorado's iconic natural destinations and sort the reviews to show those with the lowest ratings first. While some of the reviews may be about a legitimate complaint – unclear communication, dirty porta-potties, or actions from other guests resulting in a negative experience, many of these reviews may have you questioning why the poster planned a trip to the destination in the first place.
On a slow Tuesday news day, I found myself on the Great Sand Dunes National Park Google Reviews page doing just that – sitting at my desk chuckling at those somehow surprised by the inherent realities of this iconic destination.
Here are a few of my favorite reviews:
1. One star: "Sand got everywhere. It was super hot, and we couldn't find a single refreshment stand. Cell phone coverage was horrible. If I can't update my location in real time, was I even there?" – Jeffrey F.
2. One star: "Welcome to Sand Oasis , where you can get toes and legs, face and other extremities blasted clean , while you enjoy that, getting eaten alive by mosquito paparazzi, all while walking thru hurricane winds with a chance lightning, enjoy being welcomed by locals wishing you weren't there, it only cost 20.00 (OTC Editor's Note – cost is now $25) for this great experience , don't forget the wooden board to slide or get stuck in sand only to hike up and experience enlightenment because the lack of air." – Cisco K.
3. One star: "Who’s never seen sand before? And come on, you’re in Colorado - there’s mountains everywhere. Who cares if the mountains are close to the sand. Just stay at home." – Zach G.
4. One star: "I don't like sand. It's coarse, rough, irritating, and it gets everywhere." – Iris D.
5. One star: "Got sand in between my toes, never going back again. Waste of time and money." – Brad B.
6. One star: "Too much sand, like I know it's a park for sand dunes, but why so much sand." – F.
7. Two stars: "The sledding itself was amazing and fun throughout, even though I was really only able to do it for so little. The reason why is because how hot the sand is, and along with the long walk. You have to walk for at least 15-20 minutes straight in the blaring sun. The uneven sand you have to walk on adds to the tiredness as well. You're very exhausted when you finally get to sled. If I was the owner I would at least add in pathway to where you're going at least. Not only that I would add a some-what staircase for some of the very steep hills." – Louis F.
8. Two stars: "It's sand blown up against rock. There are a few other things to do.. but bring your wallet. This place is expensive." – Christie K.
9. Two stars: "It's okay if you like big piles of sand." – Roger D.
10. Two stars: "Scary at night." – Sunshine A.
11. Three stars: "You wonder again and again how did the sand get here so far from a beach...Then you get to walk half a mile back and your done!" – Michael P.
Despite a few low ratings from unhappy guests, Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve maintains a very high 4.8-star rating on Google with more than 8,500 reviews.
Undoubtedly one of the most unique destinations in Colorado, a visit here is worth the trip.
Here are a few things to note prior to your visit:
1. There's a lot of sand. This sand can get hot. Adequate footwear should be used, with an early visit also helping with the heat.
2. It might not be sunny with no wind and the National Park Service has no control over this. Check the forecast.
3. It costs money to go. There's a per-vehicle entry fee of $25, which helps to maintain the destination, pay staff, and more.
4. Walking up sandy hills can be exhausting. Bring water and snacks.
5. Medano Creek, which cuts through the dunes near the main parking lot, is seasonal. The best time to see it is in late spring to early summer.
6. There may be bugs. Welcome to the outside world.
7. Read this article first, which explains how the Great Sand Dunes formed and what their future looks like. This information will give you more appreciation for this stunning natural attraction.
Learn more about visiting this national park here.
