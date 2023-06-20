Coloradans looking to escape cooler spring temperatures on the Front Range and in the Central Mountain Region might want to set their sights on the Western Slope, where one very unique water destination reports plenty of sunshine and water temperatures already hitting 75 degrees.
As I was passing through Fruita on I-70 during a recent trip to Moab, with a water attraction unlike anything I had seen before caught my eyes – the Imondi Wake Zone.
Found on a lake that's filled with ramps, inflatables, and an overhead cable-based pull system that allows visitors to wakeboard without the need for a boat, Imondi Wake Zone is a summer attraction that's sure to deliver a day filled with fun.
The most intriguing aspect of this destination is perhaps the 'Cable Wakeboarding' set-up, which can pull up to seven riders at a time, allowing participation in this sport without the need for any sort of watercraft. There's also a beginner cable system that pulls one rider and can be a great place to hone skills before hitting the ramps. Want to try wakeboarding, but don't have access to a boat? Here's your chance.
A two-hour pass on the full cable system costs $40, with a 'beginner lesson package' also available, including group instruction and rental equipment. The beginner package that includes the group lesson is $79, though private lessons can also be booked.
For those not looking to wake board, Imondi also features 'The Aqua Park,' which is described by the company as 'Western Colorado's Premier Floating Playground.' Open to those age six and up, this family-friendly inflatable attraction includes slides, jumping pillows, ramps, ladders, and more. Life jackets are required, but it's also worth noting that a lifeguard is on duty in this area.
Imondi Wake Zone also allows stand-up paddle-boarding in some areas, with hammocks and a yoga dock also open for use. Visitors can take advantage of a retail and rental gear shop that's found on-site, as well as the Wake Bar, which offers alcoholic beverages and more.
Find out more and book a time to visit here.
