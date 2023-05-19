Blockchain has Stepped Out Into The Great Outdoors

When we consider the outdoors, we often view it as the opposite of technology. Instead of being glued to screens indoors, we can engage in outdoor activities and connect with nature. However, perceiving technology and the outdoors as adversaries would be narrow-minded. Advancements in technology, such as blockchain, NFT's and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have opened up opportunities for the outdoor industry to enhance its value and benefits for outdoor enthusiasts.
In 2018, the outdoor industry generated nearly $900 billion through consumer spending. Much of this spending came from outdoor enthusiasts who regularly participate in activities like hiking and whitewater rafting. Yet, the industry encompasses not only those who frequently engage in outdoor pursuits but also individuals who love the outdoors but may not be able to actively participate. Additionally, some influencers wish to share their outdoor knowledge and those who are simply interested in learning more. Huck Adventures Inc. is a company aiming to assist all these groups, utilizing blockchain technology as a tool.
Huck Adventures has developed the Huck Token, an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. This token enables community members to earn rewards by participating in the ecosystem's activities. Its primary purpose is to distribute earnings and rewards to the participating members. Content creators who invest significant time in producing outdoor industry-related content can earn substantial rewards. For instance, reviewers who create content about the gear used on the platform can convert their contributions into tokens.
In a similar vein, Fjällräven, an outdoor apparel and equipment brand, introduced a cryptocurrency through a virtual scavenger hunt. This initiative aimed to boost brand loyalty and engagement. Earning Fox Coins granted participants entry into giveaway competitions hosted by Fjällräven and offered opportunities to win outdoor gear.
The North Face (TNF), another outdoor clothing brand, has entered the non-fungible token (NFT) arena to promote the spirit of adventure in the Asian market. In partnership with McCann Shanghai, a global creative agency, TNF has created three NFTs that showcase various weather conditions and locations, accompanied by relevant TNF products.
The initial NFT in this series is called the "TNF100 Trail Shoe." It highlights a popular sneaker among Chinese runners and aims to promote cross-country races. The animated NFT portrays the sneaker breaking through a mountain in Yunnan, symbolizing its endurance.
The second NFT, known as the TNF Summit Series, features a mountain with dynamic weather changes and a TNF jacket that adapts to shifting conditions by adding layers.
The third NFT, the TNF NUPTSE Series, showcases the iconic jacket originally launched in 1992. It captures the jacket's evolving colors and style over time.
These digital collectibles are available for purchase on Tmall, a Chinese business-to-consumer online retail platform. As they are associated with specific physical products, collectors cannot acquire the NFTs separately.
This collection capitalizes on the rising demand for outdoor clothing in the Chinese market. Following the containment of the epidemic, there has been an increased interest in outdoor activities, with the government actively encouraging such engagement.
Blockchain technology is expected to continue disrupting various industries, including the outdoor sector. Companies are constantly exploring innovative ways to leverage technology to enhance their products and cultivate stronger connections with customers. In the outdoor industry, blockchain's most effective applications lie in the creation of reward systems that incentivize ecosystem participation and engagement with brands and their supporters.