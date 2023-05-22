Colorado White Water Rafting: The Ultimate Adventure

Your Colorado white water rafting story begins with Colorado Adventure Center, in Idaho Springs, a former mining town, where rafting thrills and adventures await all ages and skill levels, from May to August. A variety of rapids, stunning scenery, and sights that include wildlife and historical towns and sites provide the perfect backdrop.
Great Colorado White Water Rafting Trips – Nearby!
Colorado Adventure Center is the closest rafting company to Denver (approximately 20 miles away from the Denver Metro Area) and the Front Range, offering Colorado residents the opportunity to “get away from it all” and visitors an unforgettable Colorado experience. The thrills and excitement of whitewater rafting is an easy drive from Winter Park, Summit County and the Vail Valley, too, thanks to easy access off I-70.
Beginners, intermediates, and advanced paddlers can have a world-class adventure on Clear Creek (voted #5 of the top 120 rafting rivers in 2017 by popularity, according to America Outdoors, the international trade association for the world’s finest adventure travel outfitters, tour companies and outdoor educators and their suppliers).
All whitewater rafting trips are a half-day, and last approximately three hours total, including check-in, instruction and transportation. Choose from:
- Beginner with class II and III rapids.
- Intermediate with class III and some class IV rapids.
- Advanced with consistent class IV+ rapids.
The minimum age for beginner rafting is 7, with a minimum weight of 50 pounds. There is a 14-year age minimum age for intermediate rafting. The age minimum for advanced rafting is 16-18 years, depending on water level.
With so many options, CAC has some of the best white water rafting in Colorado for families.
White water rafting trips are guided by professionals who have extensive river training and know basic first aid and CPR; they are all certified by the state of Colorado. Their goal: ensuring that your whitewater rafting trip is a safe, fun and rewarding experience!
"We are proud to have been guiding guests in Clear Creek for over 30 years," said Ethan Castro, owner of Colorado Adventure Center. "It speaks to our focus on safety, fun and professionalism."
When Can You Go White Water Rafting In Colorado? Timing is Everything!
Colorado's creeks and rivers are fed by freshly melted snow, so much of the timing depends on the amount of snow winter brought and how quickly it melts. Water levels, rapids’ speed and overall intensity differ throughout the season (and from year to year).
The summer Colorado white water rafting season, with its sunny and warm days (and perhaps a shower), is peak whitewater rafting season. For those looking for a big ride, high water in mid-June will present one of the most exciting times to raft. That's when rivers will offer faster, more challenging rides that carry more adventure!
Colorado Adventure Center started its Beginner raft trips May 13 and it is estimated that they will run through August 20. The Intermediate trips started May 15 and are expected to run through August 13, with Advanced trips scheduled to start (depending on snowmelt and rain) on June 3 and end on July 16.
Whatever your skill level, you will want to book now – and look forward the one of the best Colorado whitewater rafting trips. It's a great way to create memories with friends and family that will last a lifetime!
Paddling Enthusiasts Are in Good Company
There is a sense of wonder found in whitewater rafting that is enjoyed by millions of Americans annually. According to the nonprofit American Whitewater, whose mission it is “to conserve and restore America’s whitewater resources and to enhance opportunities to enjoy them safely,” paddlers represent a true cross-section of American society, including many highly educated professionals. Additionally, they report that 77% of Americans view outdoor recreation as an important part of their lives.
Traveling down river rapids in a weather-resistant and highly durable rubber boat is one of the best ways to see the great outdoors. All the while, you will test your strength, ability to think on your feet, and enhance your skills in teamwork! It also makes you a part of a long-standing history: Did you know that the first recorded rafting trip was taken in 1811 on a wooden raft on the Snake River?
Fun fact: There were 3.38 million rafting participants in the United States in 2021, according to Statista data.
Leave the Logistics To Colorado Adventure Center
CAC will provide all the information you need to make your whitewater rafting experience enjoyable, from what to bring to where and when to meet. They will also provide wetsuits and life jackets to be worn while on the river and transport rafters to and from the pristine, rushing river. Additional gear to keep you comfortable in all kinds of conditions is available to rent.
If it’s your first time whitewater rafting and you still have some unanswered questions, their website has some useful information that will help you out.
Looking For Top White Water Rafting In Colorado? Learn What Makes CAC Different
In addition to having some of the best Colorado white water rafting, there are many reasons why Colorado Adventure Center is an ideal rafting operator. They stand out because of the convenient location, and beautiful surroundings. The different levels of their rafting trips ensure that everyone will only be pushed to a challenge they are comfortable with. Review sites are full of praise for guides making sure everyone enjoys the experience and feels safe.
One reviewer put it best when saying: “Had an absolute blast! Great stretch of river with lots of exciting rapids. Close to Denver. The entire staff was so friendly and helpful in creating an unforgettable experience! Our guide Mattie was a real pro who was able to deal with our group of inexperienced paddlers for a safe and fun ride. I highly recommend!”
PLUS ... Expanded Adventures!
Colorado Adventure Center goes way beyond just having Colorado white water rafting trips! They also offer the chance to experience some amazing aerial adventures. Starting at a tower of 65 feet, they have one of the longest zip lines in Colorado for soaring, sky-high thrills reaching 40mph.
There’s also a multi-level high ropes course for the whole family with obstacles and challenges on many different routes. This is the chance of a lifetime to test your skill, strength (physical and mental), and balance, while having fun!
These are great family-friendly options:
- The SkyTrek ropes course has a minimum age of 4 years and a maximum weight of 275 pounds.
- Zip line weight requirements are a minimum of 65 pounds, not to exceed 250 pounds.
Courses and gear are inspected daily.
"We're unique because we are the only place in Colorado to have the 'trifecta' -- rafting, zip line and ropes course," said Castro. "The best part is we're only a half hour west of Denver."
The Colorado Adventure Center is located at 2697 Stanley Road in Idaho Springs, Colorado, 80452. Visit www.RaftingColorado.com to learn more. You can also phone 877-947-7238 (toll-free) or 720-307-3841.