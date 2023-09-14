Find your place in an outdoor space as a member of Colorado Mountain Club

Join the Colorado Mountain Club as a member and unlock access to outdoor trips, courses, gear discounts, guidebooks, and partner experiences. Be a part of a tightly knit community 6,500 strong, and get to know trails, crag, slopes, and like-minded people!
Presented by:
About Colorado Mountain Club
The Colorado Mountain Club has a legacy of adventure and education. The nonprofit organization has led outdoor education, recreation, and conservation since 1912, and was instrumental in the creation of Rocky Mountain National Park. Based in Golden, Colo., the group gathers and disseminates information on the state’s mountains, art, science, and literature, and advocates for the preservation of alpine regions. Visit cmc.org to learn more.
Build confidence – and community – in the mountains
Explore Colorado, learn about, and conserve the state's land and waters as a Colorado Mountain Club member. Get outside with friendly and knowledgeable instructors and trip leaders. Take advantage of a myriad of opportunities, including:
- Immersive statewide hiking, snowshoeing, and skiing (backcountry, downhill, Nordic) excursions.
- Community-minded, education-centric trips
- Many schools and classes, including:
Courses, schools and training are offered year-round, but we are particularly excited about the upcoming winter season!
“I joined the CMC after a friend described his experience in the club’s Basic Mountaineering School (BMS). At that time, I was doing a lot of 14ers and getting into some ‘dicey’ situations,” said Jerry Allen, a CMC member and volunteer. “So, the BMS skills he described sounded like something really useful. After I completed the course, they were looking for volunteers to help teach. I thought it would be a great opportunity to not only reinforce my newly acquired skills, but to help others, as well. I really enjoyed teaching, so I’ve been volunteering as an instructor almost every year since 2002.”
Youth programs motivate the next generation
Since 1999, active learning through experiential and adventure education has been offered to children and teens – our future leaders, recreationists, and environmental stewards. There are adventure camps and courses; school programs, field trips, and family events.
Exclusive offers
Through the end of September, purchases of memberships – new and renewals – will have members enjoying a $20 discount with code HelloFall23. Not only does a membership mean membership rates for courses, CMC Press is offering members 20% of the paperback guidebook, “Colorado’s Best Hikes for Fall Color,” with 45 hikes.
Follow your passion
As a member of the Colorado Mountain Club, you have a ticket to the best outdoor experiences that Colorado offers. More than 200 courses and over 3,000 trips are offered annually, plus happy hours, outdoor movie premieres, a speaker series and trail stewardship opportunities. Visit the Event & Activity Calendar to learn more. Choose the yearly membership best for you! There are three membership types available (all eligible for a $20 discount with code HelloFall23):
- Under 30 ($30 with discount)
- Regular ($65 with discount)
- Family ($105 with discount)
Join Colorado Mountain Club today and get outside!