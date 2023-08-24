Save up to 60% during Epic Mountain Gear's 10-day “The Epic Drop” sales event

Thousands of items – from skis to snowboards, boots and bindings, select winter apparel and accessories, bikes and bike gear – will be on sale at Epic Mountain Gear stores September 1-10. There are seven convenient locations across Colorado for outdoor enthusiasts to save big on gear when shopping in-store during the biggest sale of the year!
10 Days of Epic Savings on the BEST Selection of Winter Gear, Bikes and More!
Skiers, snowboarders and bikers of all ages are invited to visit Epic Mountain Gear stores in Westminster, Aurora, Boulder, Littleton, Park Meadows, Colorado Springs and Frisco to prepare for hitting the slopes and bike trails. Save on top brands like Salomon, Burton, Helly Hansen, Oakley, The North Face, Spyder, Smartwool, Trek, Scott, Fox, Diamondback and more during “The Epic Drop” sale, from September 1-10!
Your One-Stop Gear Shop All Year!
Epic Mountain Gear always offers a huge selection of quality outdoor clothing and equipment at great prices, along with exceptional customer service and expertise. There is something for everyone, and purchases are backed by Epic Mountain Gear’s performance guarantee across all ski, snowboard and bike products.
Be sure to check out Epic Mountain Gear’s Junior Trade Program, Epic SchoolKids, bike tunes and servicing, winter gear tune and wax services, and "Find Your Fit" boot fitting:
It seems like kids are always outgrowing things, but Epic Mountain Gear’s Junior Trade Program for skis, snowboards, and bikes can help parents keep their kids on the mountain and trails for less!
When your child's ski and snowboard equipment or bike no longer fit, they can be traded in for 50% of the original purchase price applied toward a larger sized new or used piece of equipment. There is never a return deadline, and the service can be used repeatedly. Appointments for Junior Trade are strongly recommended.
You can send your child – from Kindergarten through fifth grade – for four days of skiing and riding at some of Colorado’s top-ranked resorts (Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Keystone and Vail) for free! Plus, any participating child who has never skied or snowboarded will be able to have a first-time lesson and rental package!
First-time participants must register in-person, with your child, at any Epic Mountain Gear location except Frisco. Bring proof of your child’s school grade – report card, school ID, school transcript, passport, or birth certificate. If your child had an Epic SchoolKids Pack last year, you can email [email protected] to share parent or guardian name and birth date, home address, email address, phone number, child’s name and date of birth. Once you get an email confirming receipt of this information, an appointment to provide verification of your child’s school grade at an in-store location can be made.
Every store location offers professional service and bike fitting, whether you bike for recreation or competition. Epic Mountain Gear’s bike experts work on all makes and models quickly and effectively. The Epic Mountain Gear techs are also ready to diagnose and fix any challenges your bike is having, providing an assessment and free estimate for recommended servicing that will keep your bike in top condition. Minor repairs can be done the same day, with a quick turnaround on bike tunes. Epic Mountain Gear experts will get your bike rolling with basic, full, and pro tune packages.
Winter Equipment Tune and Wax Services
Epic Mountain Gear tune, wax, and repair services are performed by experts with years
of experience and will keep your skis and snowboard performing at their peak. Choose from a performance or professional tune and three different levels of waxing. The pros are ready to diagnose and recommend the best service for your equipment (estimates are free!). Repairs are assessed and quoted by technicians, with hourly costs ranging between $5 and $40. Plus, Epic Pass Holders can save big with Toyota Tune Ups! Epic Mountain Rewards and Toyota have teamed up to give Pass Holders one free wax and 50% off a tune per season.
Start September off on the right foot! State-of-the-art foot mapping machines from SIDAS in the hands of Epic Mountain Gear’s expert staff provide an improved boot fitting experience and outcome. Your foot will be scanned to accurately measure its size, volume, arch profile and pressure to help a trained fit technician make an assessment of the ski and snowboard boots that will help to deliver comfort and instill confidence in your equipment. The machinery can also assist in their custom insole recommendations. The foot scan and personalized report it generates are complimentary.
Get Ready for Epic Adventures!
Epic Mountain Gear stores in Aurora, Boulder, Colorado Springs, Littleton, Park Meadows and Westminster are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays; the Frisco location is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Visit Epic Mountain Gear’s Epic Drop Sale page for more information about the biggest sale of the year and be sure to sign up for the Epic Mountain Gear newsletter to know about future sales and events … and to be eligible for additional perks and savings.
Epic Mountain Gear has everything outdoor enthusiasts need, want, and will use!