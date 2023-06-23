A recent report from IFL Science addresses white 'blobs' that have been spotted popping up in yards around Colorado following heavy precipitation that's hit the state over recent weeks, noting that the blobs, also known as 'slime mold,' consist of multiple organisms known for their collective "intelligence" and capable of storing memories, problem-solving, and decision-making as a group.
According to the report, the slime mold is a group of eukaryotic organisms that are free-living and single-celled, joining together to form a colony that can work and move together.
The group of organisms thrive when mushrooms are present, hunting fungi as their main source of prey and sustenance.
The slime mold appears as a foamy patch on the ground and can be white, gray, yellow, purple, orange, or brown, thriving when it's wet, hot, and humid. It can often be mistaken for a dog's vomit.
While there's no central brain driving the group of organisms, the cluster is able to make decisions regarding where to move collectively in order to survive. Movements are made by the organisms shifting back and forth inside of a shared cytoplasm, rolling as a sort of wave forms.
Though the appearance of slime mold might be a little off-putting, it isn't harmful to humans or animals, according to a report from the University of Vermont.
The university notes that the mold can grow up to a foot or more in diameter, capable of moving very slowly and ingesting bacteria and fungi as it rolls over terrain at roughly one millimeter per hour.
Its collective 'intelligence' is put on display as it is able to pursue the most efficient path toward food. This ability has been compared to the Japanese railway system, which is known for its efficiency in designing routes that connect cities.
Next time a blob of this nature pops up in your Colorado yard, know that a lot more is at play than meets the eye. Watch it over the course of a few days and know that its movement isn't accidental.
Read the full IFL Science report on Colorado's 'slime mold' here.
